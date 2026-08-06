Akanksha Chamola grooves to 'Saat Samundar Paar' with Farah Khan, joins Mouni Roy for 'Kajra Re'

Mumbai, August 6 (IANS) Actress Akanksha Chamola let her hair down at the Lock Upp Season 2 success party.

The actress was seen dancing with filmmaker-choreographer Farah Khan and actress Mouni Roy in videos shared on social media.

In one of the clips, Akanksha recreated the iconic choreography of 'Saat Samundar Paar' alongside Farah Khan.

As the song played, Farah effortlessly led the original hook steps while Akanksha followed along.

In another video, Akanksha was seen grooving with Mouni Roy to the chartbuster 'Kajra Re’. Unlike the choreographed performance with Farah, the two opted for a freestyle routine, each adding their own moves to the song.

As the music picked up, other guests attending the success bash, also joined them on the dance floor.

The videos were from the Lock Upp Season 2 success party hosted by Farah Khan at her Mumbai residence.

The celebration was attended by the show's contestants along with several celebrities, including Riteish Deshmukh, Genelia D'Souza, Arjun Kapoor, Mouni Roy, Mahhi Kapoor, Shabbir Ahluwalia, Shweta Tiwari, Mushtaq Sheikh and others. Farah Khan and Riteish Deshmukh, who hosted Lock Upp Season 2, were also seen interacting with guests throughout the evening.

For the uninitiated, Akanksha was among the contestants who made headlines during her stint on Lock Upp Season 2.

During the reality show, she revealed that she is bisexual and also opened up about her divorce from actor husband Gaurav. Both her secrets went on to become talking points during her journey inside the house.

Lock Upp Season 2 concluded with its grand finale on August 5, with Shreya Kalra emerging as the winner, Shivangi Joshi finishing as the first runner-up, and Yogesh securing the second runner-up position.

–IANS

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