Indi, Fiji discuss strengthening cooperation in affordable social housing, sustainable urban development

Suva, Aug 6 (IANS) India and Fiji on Thursday held discussions on strengthening cooperation in affordable social housing, sustainable urban development, waste management and local governance.

The discussions were held during a meeting with India's High Commissioner to Fiji, Suneet Mehta, and Fiji's Minister for Housing and Local Government, Maciu Nalumisa.

"High Commissioner Suneet Mehta was honoured to meet Fiji's Minister for Housing and Local Government, Hon'ble Maciu Nalumisa. Productive discussions were held focusing on strengthening cooperation in affordable social housing, sustainable urban development, waste management and local governance, while exploring opportunities to further deepen the India–Fiji development partnership," the Indian High Commission in Fiji posted on X.

Suneet Mehta also met Fiji's Minister for Multi-Ethnic Affairs Charan Jeath Singh, with discussions held on deepening the development partnership and enhancing cooperation with Fiji Coconut Millers in Coconut and Coir development.

"High Commissioner Suneet Mehta was honoured to call on Fiji's Minister for Multi-Ethnic Affairs Hon. Charan Jeath Singh. Discussions focused on enhancing cooperation with Fiji Coconut Millers in Coconut and Coir development, while further deepening the India–Fiji development partnership," the Indian High Commission in Fiji posted on X.

This comes against the backdrop of the talks on Monday between Suneet Mehta and Fiji's Agriculture Minister Tomasi Tunabuna. Discussions were focused on agriculture and agriculture tech sectors, according to the Indian High Commission in Fiji statement on X.

On Tuesday, the High Commission of India in Fiji and Swami Vivekananda Cultural Centre in Suva distributed books to Pacific Nations School.

"Promoting Knowledge, Learning and Cultural Exchange. The High Commission of India in Fiji and Swami Vivekananda Cultural Centre distributed books to Pacific Nations School , Suva, fostering a love for reading, lifelong learning, and holistic development among students. Together, we continue to strengthen the enduring bonds of friendship between India and Fiji through education, culture and shared values," the High Commission of India in Fiji posted on X.

Ties between India and Fiji are based on mutual respect, cooperation and strong cultural and people-to-people ties. Indiaʼs links with Fiji started in 1879 when Indian labourers were taken to Fiji under the indenture system by the British to work on sugar-cane plantations, according to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA). Over the years, India has supported Fiji in its nation-building efforts across key sectors and in the area of capacity building.

--IANS

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