Badminton WC: Li Shifeng sees China’s depth as an advantage, not pressure, ahead of tournament opener

New Delhi, Aug 15 (IANS) With China boasting a formidable collection of men's singles players at the top end of the world rankings, Li Shifeng could easily feel the weight of competing within one of badminton's deepest pools. But the world No. 7 insists the abundance of Chinese talent is not a source of pressure; it is an opportunity to learn, improve and push each other.

“There are many top-ranked Chinese players in the world, so I don't feel any pressure. I think we are helping each other and improving together. We are encouraging each other to play as a team,” Li told reporters here at the Indira Gandhi Stadium on the sidelines of the BWF World Championships.

China's depth in men's singles has been evident at the highest level, with Li part of a strong group alongside world No. 1 Shi Yu Qi and fellow leading shuttlers such as Weng Hongyang and Lu Guangzu. China also retained the Thomas Cup in May, beating France 3-1 in the final, with Li featuring prominently during the campaign.

Rather than viewing the competition within the Chinese camp as a burden, Li sees it as a benefit.

“So certainly, the players from China are very good. There are many good players in China compared with other countries. But there is no pressure to perform because of that. It is mainly about learning from each other and improving ourselves. So it is a kind of benefit,” he added.

The 26-year-old, however, knows that his own game needs to be in order if he is to make a deep run in the championships. Li admitted that his focus during the build-up has been less about obsessing over individual opponents and more about ensuring that his own preparation is at the required level.

“I think everyone has been well prepared. The championships and the draw were announced well in advance, so we have been preparing for our opponents. But the most important thing is to train well. I didn't play very well in the last two games, so the most important thing is to train well.”

Li was part of China's successful Thomas Cup campaign earlier this year, where he produced important wins, including a victory over India's Lakshya Sen in the group stage. However, he was beaten by France's Alex Lanier in the final as China eventually retained the trophy.

The experience has reinforced Li's belief that preparation must ultimately translate into execution on court.

“The preparations have been very good in the last few days. But the basic mental state or the underlying notion was not opposition-centric. It is basically about giving our best and applying whatever we have prepared, including the specific tactics we have prepared for that.”

Li will also have to contend with the playing conditions at the revamped Indira Gandhi Stadium. After training at the venue, he was pleased with both the court and the overall conditions, particularly compared to his previous experience in New Delhi.

“The size of the court is really good. I feel like the drift and all and everything, the weather including that, everything is very well maintained and very good as compared to the last time. So yeah, it's a very good place, and even the venue is very well maintained and good.”

For Li, the challenge now is to convert that preparation into performance when the tournament begins. And with the Chinese men's singles contingent once again among the strongest in the field, he believes the internal competition can ultimately make each player better rather than add to the pressure.

“I think we are helping each other and improving together,” Li said. “We are encouraging each other to play as a team.”

--IANS

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