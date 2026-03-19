Badminton: Tanvi, Arjun-Hariharan advance at Orleans Masters 2026

Orleans (France), March 19 (IANS) India’s Tanvi Sharma and the men’s doubles duo of Hariharan Amsakarunan and MR Arjun delivered strong performances to advance to the next stage on the second day of the Orleans Masters 2026 in France.

World Junior Championships silver medallist Tanvi, who registered a notable win over second seed Supanida Katethong of Thailand on Day 1, set up an all-India Round of 16 clash at Palais des Sports on Thursday. She defeated fellow emerging youngster Anmol Kharb in straight games, 21-14, 21-17, progressing further in the tournament, with a total prize fund of USD 250,000.

In men’s doubles, Hariharan and Arjun secured a convincing victory over Scotland’s Alexander Dunn and Adam Pringle. The Indian pair edged a closely fought opening game 26-24 before dominating the second 21-14, sealing the match in 35 minutes to enter the quarterfinals.

Meanwhile, in women's singles, India's Isharani Baruah defeated Wen Yu Zhang of Canada in three hard-fought games, winning 21-11, 14-21, 21-17 their Round of 16 clash in 53 minutes on Court 1.

Earlier in the first round, Aalarshi Kashyap lost to Yeo Jia Min of Singapore, ranked 33rd in the world, in straight games.

In the mixed doubles, Rohan Kapoor and Ruthvika Shivani Gadde will take on top seeds T Gicquel and Delphine Delrue of France on Court 1, while India's eighth-seeded Ayush Shetty will play Yudai Okimoto of Japan in a men's singles Round of 16 clash.

Earlier, Tanvi Sharma was part of the Indian team that participated in the Badminton Asia Team Championships at Qingdao, China. India's campaign came to an end after the women's team lost 0-3 against favourites China in the quarterfinals.

World junior championship silver medallist Tanvi Sharma played a key role in India's victory over Myanmar in the Badminton Asia Team Championships at Qingdao, defeating Thet Htar Thuzar 21-13, 21-16 in the first singles.

--IANS

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