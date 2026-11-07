Babil Khan recalls the familiar 'soan papdi' box that finds its way into every home

Mumbai, Nov 7 (IANS) Actor Babil Khan says he has never been particularly good at hiding his reactions to gifts, especially the infamous soan papdi boxes that make their way into homes every Diwali.

Calling it the “rock-hard, neon-glazed” box that seems to travel through several households, the actor told IANS that he values the thought and good wishes behind every gift more than the present itself.

Asked if he has ever secretly disliked a Diwali gift but pretended to love it, Babil told IANS: “I think everyone has survived the infamous passing-the-parcel cycle of the rock-hard, neon-glazed soan papdi box that looks like it has traveled through three postal codes before reaching your living room!”

“But honestly, I’m terrible at pretending my face gives away everything within half a second. Over time, I’ve realized that even if a gift isn’t something I’d personally use, the intention behind someone taking the effort to wrap something and send good wishes is genuinely touching.”

Babil added: “So even if the gift makes me chuckle inside, the gratitude for the warmth behind it is entirely real.”

Asked if there is any special ritual or tradition that he makes sure to follow every Diwali, the star said: “For me, Diwali has always been anchored by quiet, tactile rituals rather than high-decibel fanfare. Every year, without fail, I spend an unhurried couple of hours setting up traditional earthen diyas with mustard oil and cotton wicks alongside Mumma.”

“We don’t rush it. There’s something deeply meditative about the fragrance of wet clay mingling with pure oil.”

Asked what that one thing he wishes to leave behind this Diwali and one thing he hopes to welcome, Babil replied: “Overthinking. In this craft, it’s so easy to carry an internal pressure to be 'enough' in every room you enter. I want to leave that self-doubt in the shadows.”

The actor concluded: “Grounded stillness and fearlessness in vulnerability. I want to welcome a deeper sense of trust in my creative journey, more laughter with the people I love, and the courage to take artistic risks without fear of failing.”

--IANS

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