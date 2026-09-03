Azees Nedumangad's character in Parvathy Thiruvothu-starrer 'Pradhama Dhrishtya Kuttakkar' revealed!

Chennai, Sep 3 (IANS) The makers of director Shahad's eagerly awaited Malayalam cop drama, 'Pradhama Dhrishtya Kuttakkar', featuring actress Parvathy Thiruvothu in the lead, have now disclosed the character that actor Azees Nedumangad plays in the film, much to the delight of fans and film buffs.

Releasing the first look poster of the actor as Xavier in the film, the makers of the film wrote,"​Meet #Officer No 2 Azees Nedumangad as Xavier in Pradhama Drishtya Kuttakkar. In cinemas September 11."

Excitement levels shot up among fans and film buffs after the makers of the film released a teaser recently.

The teaser starts with an identification number of a pistol being read out by a police officer. It is followed by a chase sequence, after which anxious looking cops appear on screen. Parvathy is heard saying, "I'll never go anywhere, leaving her all alone." We then hear a male police officer saying, "Even the deepest crime will eventually come to light. For that one day, I'll be waiting." We then see Parvathy saying, "He won't rest until this ends."

The teaser gives the impression that the story revolves around two women cops in junior positions being targetted by a senior officer after an unfortunate development. It also leads one to think that this story will be about a woman's decision to stand by her colleague who is undergoing a harrowing time.

It may be recalled that the makers had released a motion poster some days ago. The first look motion poster showed four cops --two male and two female-- seated next to each other, with an anxious and worried look on their faces. Parvathy was seen as one of the four cops.

Sources in the industry claim that Parvathy plays the role of a woman, who gets a posting in the police department after the demise of her husband who was a cop.

Apart from Parvathy, the film will also feature actors Mathew Thomas, Unnimaya Prasad, Vijaya Raghavan, Sidharth Bharathan and Azees Nedumangad in pivotal roles.

Directed by Shahad, best known for having directed the family drama 'Prakashan Parakkatte', the film's story has been written by P S Subramanian and Vijesh Thottingal. Sources say the shooting for the film had taken place at a number of locations including Kottayam, Changanassery, and Kuttanad.

The film boasts of an equally impressive technical team.

Produced by Arjun Selva, the film has music by Mujeeb Majeed and cinematography by Ruby Varghese Raj. Editing for the film has been handled by Chaman Chakko. Costumes in the film have been designed by Sameera Saneesh while the stunts have been choreographed by Action Sandhosh, Kalai Kingson and Vicky Master. Sound design for the film is by Jayadevan Chakkadath and production design is by Makesh Mohanan.

--IANS

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