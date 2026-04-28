April 28, 2026 6:00 PM हिंदी

Ayushmann Khurrana sheds light on relationship of his ‘Pati Patni Aur Wo Do’ character and chaos

Ayushmann Khurrana sheds light on relationship of his ‘Pati Patni Aur Wo Do’ character and chaos

Mumbai, April 28 (IANS) Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana, who is gearing up for the release of his upcoming ‘Pati Patni Aur Wo Do’, has spoken up on the chaos that his character in the film is subjected to as a part of the narrative.

The actor opened up about his character, Prajapati Pandey, offering audiences a sneak peek into what they can expect from this intriguing role.

Talking about his character, the actor said, “I found Prajapati to be a man who is honest and whose intentions are clean. Still, the kind of situations he finds himself in draws laughs, on the surface, it looks like this guy is having a lot of fun”.

“However, when you watch him navigate one problem after another in this comedy of errors, you realise he never imagined his life would take such a turn. He’s quite a star of the jungle, but dealing with three women in the film is a chaos he never imagined would enter his life”, he added.

The film also stars Sara Ali Khan, Wamiqa Gabbi, and Rakul Preet Singh. With Ayushmann stepping into yet another layered and relatable role, the film promises a blend of humor, chaos, and unexpected twists. As the trailer release approaches, excitement continues to soar, setting the stage for what could be one of the most entertaining releases of the season.

Presented by Gulshan Kumar, B R Chopra and T-Series, the film is a T-Series Films and B R Studios Production. It is directed by Mudassar Aziz, produced by Bhushan Kumar, Renu Ravi Chopra, and Krishan Kumar and creatively produced by Juno Chopra. The film is set to release in cinemas on May 15, 2026.

--IANS

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