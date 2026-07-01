Yash Raj Films' 'Mupapa,' starring Ayushmann Khurrana, is all set to hit cinemas on February 19, 2027

Mumbai, July 1 (IANS) Actor Ayushmann Khurrana is all set to headline Yash Raj Films’ upcoming project “Mupapa.”

Yash Raj Films and Posham Pa Pictures have joined hands for their first theatrical collaboration, “Mupapa.” The film is being produced by YRF CEO Akshaye Widhani, who recently bankrolled the project 'Saiyaara.'

A YRF spokesperson confirmed that “Mupapa,” helmed by Sameer Saxena, is slated for a theatrical release on February 19, 2027.

This collaboration aligns with Aditya Chopra’s broader vision of developing a new creative business structure under Yash Raj Films, led by CEO Akshaye Widhani.

“Mupapa” is a genre-defying theatrical film designed to offer audiences a fresh and immersive visual experience on the big screen. Ayushmann Khurrana leads Mupapa, which Yash Raj Films describes as a theatrical experience designed to offer audiences a fresh and visually striking cinematic journey. The upcoming film is also expected to deliver gripping, edge-of-the-seat excitement right from the opening moments.

Meanwhile, Ayushmann was recently seen in the romantic comedy “Pati Patni Aur Woh Do,” which also stars Wamiqa Gabbi, Sara Ali Khan, and Rakul Preet Singh. Directed and written by Mudassar Aziz, the film serves as a spiritual sequel to the 2019 hit “Pati Patni Aur Woh.” It was released in theatres on May 15, 2026.

Talking about his character, the actor had earlier said, “I found Prajapati to be a man who is honest and whose intentions are clean. Still, the kind of situations he finds himself in draws laughs, on the surface, it looks like this guy is having a lot of fun.”

“However, when you watch him navigate one problem after another in this comedy of errors, you realize he never imagined his life would take such a turn. He’s quite a star of the jungle, but dealing with three women in the film is a chaos he never imagined would enter his life," Ayushmann added.

--IANS

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