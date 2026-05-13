May 13, 2026 12:41 PM हिंदी

Ayushmann Khurrana, Rochak Kohli jam on their version of ‘Dil Waale Chor’

Ayushmann Khurrana, Rochak Kohli jam on their version of ‘Dil Waale Chor’

Mumbai, May 13 (IANS) Ayushmann Khurrana and his composer friend Rochak Kohli have sprinkled their magic into the re-imagined version of the song ‘Dil Waale Chor’ from the Bollywood actor’s upcoming film ‘Pati Patni Aur Woh Do’.

Ayushmann shared a reel video of himself and Rochak, who are childhood friends and have had a successful streak in music with "Paani Da Rang", "Mitti Di Khushboo," and "Raatan Kaaliyan".

In the clip, the actor and Rochak are seen working on the re-imagined version in a music studio. Ayushmann even shared that he has even “improvised” on some lyrics of the song, which will be “coming soon”.

He wrote as the caption: “finally finally finally. Got to jam with @rochakkohli on this beautiful song… also ended up writing new verses for this version. can’t wait for you all to hear it

coming soooon…#PatiPatniAurWohDo in cinemas this Friday!”

Pati Patni Aur Woh Do is directed by Mudassar Aziz. The film features a new ensemble cast consisting of Ayushmann Khurrana, Wamiqa Gabbi, Sara Ali Khan and Rakul Preet Singh.

As per the synopsis, the story of “Pati Patni Aur Woh Do” is set in Prayagraj, where an ideal wedding takes an unexpected turn when one decision leads to a chain of misunderstandings, suspicion, and comedic chaos.

Gulshan Kumar, B R Chopra and T-Series present, a T-Series Films and B R Studios Production, ‘Pati Patni Aur Woh Do is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Renu Ravi Chopra, and Krishan Kumar and creatively produced by Juno Chopra. The film will release on May 15.

Talking about Rochak, he made his music debut in Shoojit Sircar's romantic comedy Vicky Donor with "Pani Da Rang". He is known for songs like "Paaniyon Sa" from Satyameva Jayate, "Tera Yaar Hoon Main" from Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, "Lae Dooba" from Aiyaary.

--IANS

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Ayushmann Khurrana, Rochak Kohli jam on their version of ‘Dil Waale Chor’

Ayushmann Khurrana, Rochak Kohli jam on their version of ‘Dil Waale Chor’