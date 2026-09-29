Ayushmann Khurrana on Sooraj Barjatya’s legacy: He has the ability to connect families

Mumbai, Sep 29 (IANS) Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana has heaped praise on filmmaker Sooraj Barjatya for the kind of stories he chooses to tell through his films.

On Tuesday, the actor attended the FICCI Frames event in the city where he spoke about his upcoming film ‘Yeh Prem Mol Liya’ helmed by Sooraj Barjatya.

He told IANS, “Yes, Sooraj Barjatya’s film ‘Yeh Prem Mol Liya’ will release on November 27. Our trailer will be unveiled on Diwali with ‘Ramayan’. I am very excited to work with him because he is a very legendary director. He has a very big legacy. And he has the ability to connect families. So you will see that through the film”.

Sooraj Barjatya is known for his family oriented films, and has given some of the biggest hits in Hindi cinema including ‘Hum Aapke Hain Koun’, ‘Vivah’, and ‘Maine Pyar Kiya’.

For the uninitiated, music composer Himesh Reshammiya has reunited with Sooraj Barjatya for ‘Yeh Prem Mol Liya’ after 10 years after their collaboration on ‘Prem Ratan Dhan Payo’. It is being said that Reshammiya has reportedly composed seven songs for the film.

The film also stars Sharvari marking the first on-screen pairing between her and Ayushmann. The film is directed by Sooraj R. Barjatya and produced by Rajshri Productions in association with Mahaveer Jain Films. The film is slated to release in theatres on November 27, 2026.

The actor also spoke about his upcoming film ‘Udta Teer’, as he said, “My film ‘Udta Teer’ is releasing on October 9. It is a very different story. I want to say that it is India's first patriotic comedy where I become a Pakistani spy and lose my memory in India”.

“My character in the film starts fighting for India. So in a way, he remembers patriotism, but he forgets which country it is. So it's a very beautiful story”, he added.

--IANS

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