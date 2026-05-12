Ayushmann Khurrana on social media impact: Even Dhurandhar was initially criticized

Mumbai, May 12 (IANS) Actor Ayushmann Khurrana has shed light on the impact of social media on a movie.

He pointed out that even Ranveer Singh and Aditya Dhar's "Dhurandhar" faced criticism after its initial glimpse, but later managed to win countless hearts.

In an exclusive conversation with IANS, Ayushmaan also stated that every actor goes through a honeymoon period at the beginning of their career.

He was asked, "The audience these days have become very critical. As soon as the trailer or teaser is released, they start writing about it. Do you feel it affects the movie?"

To this, the 'Pati Patni Aur Woh Do' actor told IANS, "Every actor goes through a honeymoon period in the beginning of their career. You get unanimous love. But after some years, you will get criticism when you reach the helm of your career. Like, they always support the underdog. When you're not the underdog anymore, then they'll probably be like a little critical."

"And at the same time, we live in a day and age when you will not get unanimous love. You'll always be criticized. There used to be a lot of criticism in the past. But now, we get to hear it in a tea stall, in a corner, at a barber's shop", he went on to explain.

Giving an example of "Dhurandhar", the 'Dream Girl' actor added, "We used to talk about such things openly. Now, we get to hear those things. There's a huge difference. And secondly, I feel that... There is no trailer that got unanimous love recently... I mean, the trailer for Dhurandar 1. There was so much negativity around it. There was so much negativity. I loved the trailer, personally, but I didn't understand why there was so much negativity around it. And look at what the film has done. It's such a brilliant film."

Applauding the drama further, Ayushmann shared, "It's a benchmark. It's unparalleled. And it's very difficult to break that benchmark now. Because I think good filmmaking and a good story, like I said earlier, will definitely work. Whether it's a small film like 12th Fail or a big film like Dhurandar."

--IANS

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