Mumbai, Nov 21 (IANS) Actor Ayushmann Khurrana shared his views on the diminishing joint family culture. Speaking exclusively with IANS, while promoting 'Yeh Prem Mol Liya', he said that every family has their own tradition.

Ayushmann further noted that while Marwari families still maintain a joint family culture, the Punjabi families often prefer a nuclear setup.

He told IANS, "Every family has their own tradition. I have seen Marwari families, business families still have a tradition of joint families, whereas it is not so much in Punjabi families."

Sharing his own experience, Ayushmann told IANS, "When I was really young, we used to stay in a joint family, but later on we shifted to a nuclear setup. But nowadays people don't want to create a family only; they just want to live alone."

He further went on to add, "So in this situation, when you need grounding in this fast-paced world, when you're busy on your mobile and want to stay alone, I think living in a joint family for emotional grounding is a very big aspiration. And here they're not just thinking about a joint family, they're thinking about joining two families together! So which is like a beautiful aspiration to have."

Talking about 'Yeh Prem Mol Liya', the upcoming family entertainer has Ayushmann and Sharvari as the lead pair, along with an ensemble cast that includes Anupam Kher, Supriya Pathak, Seema Pahwa, Saumya Tandon, Swanand Kirkire, Shruti Seth, Shaad Randhawa, Girish Kulkarni, and Rajesh Kumar, along with others.

Recently, the makers dropped the trailer of the drama, which suggests that the movie will show what happens when, challenging societal expectations, the groom decides to shift with his family to the bride's home.

Backed by Rajshri Productions (P) Ltd. in collaboration with Mahaveer Jain Films, 'Yeh Prem Mol Liya' is expected to be out in the cinema halls on November 27, 2026.

--IANS

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