Ayushmann Khurrana groves on 'Roop Di Rani' with brother Aparshakti in this throwback clip

Mumbai, April 23 (IANS) As the latest song "Roop Di Rani" from Ayushmann Khurrana's upcoming laughter ride "Pati Patni Aur Woh Do" reached the audience, he decided to take a trip down memory lane and published a throwback clip of dancing on the old rendition of the track with brother Aparshakti Khurana during lockdown.

The 'Vicky Donor' actor further recalled how he and Aparshakti danced to the peppy number as kids during his uncle's wedding.

Recalling the old days, Ayushmann wrote on his official Instagram handle, "From dancing to this 90s song at my chachu’s wedding when Apar and I were kids, to reliving those memories with our family during lockdown… and now bringing a new version back in 2026 for #PatiPatniAurWohDo… life really does come full circle (red heart emoji) (sic)".

The old clip shows Ayushmann and Aparshakti entertaining everyone at home with their hilarious yet graceful moves while also crooning the track.

Reacting to the post, Ayushmann's 'Pati Patni Aur Woh Do' co-star Wamiqa Gabbi commented, "this is sooooo nostalgic...Love this video".

Coming back to "Pati Patni Aur Woh Do", the recently released teaser hints that the movie will revolve around a husband who finds himself entangled between not one or two, but three women, leading to a series of chaotic situations.

Headlining the project, Ayushmann is seen as Prajapati Pandey in his next. He is accompanied by Sara Ali Khan, Wamiqa Gabbi, and Rakul Preet Singh in pivotal roles. Actor Vijay Raaz will also be seen as a cop in the romantic entertainer.

Backed by T-Series and B R Studios, the film is directed by Mudassar Aziz and produced by Bhushan Kumar, Renu Ravi Chopra, and Krishan Kumar, with Juno Chopra serving as the creative producer.

"Pati Patni Aur Woh Do" is scheduled to reach the cinema halls on May 15.

--IANS

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