Ayushmann Khurrana gives musical tribute to Asha Bhosle with her Punjabi song

Mumbai, April 15 (IANS) Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana, who was last seen in ‘Thamma’, has given a musical tribute to the late singing legend Asha Bhosle.

On Wednesday, the actor took to his Instagram, and shared a video of himself strumming the guitar and singing ‘Das Mereya Dilbara’, a Punjabi song crooned by Asha Bhosle and Mohammed Rafi.

He wrote in the caption, “This is one of my favourite lesser known Punjabi gems by Asha. Grew up on her voice. And it will live on, always”.

One of the most influential singers of her time, Asha Bhosle, sang her first song as a playback for the 1943 Marathi drama ‘Majha Bal’. She is known for lending her voice to some noteworthy numbers such as ‘Chura Liya Hai Tumne Jo Dil Ko’, ‘Do Lafzon Ki Hai Dil Ki Kahani’, ‘Kya Ghazab Karte Ho Ji’, ‘O Haseena Zulfonwale Jane Jahan’, and ‘Ye Ladka Hay Allah Kaisa Hai Diwana’, to name just a few. Along with Hindi, she has sung in around 20 Indian and foreign languages.

Asha Bhosle passed away on April 12. The singer was admitted to the Breach Candy Hospital on Saturday. The singer was given the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Award back in 2000, followed by a Padma Vibhushan in 2008.

The singing legend was given the guard of honour at her residence in the Lower Parel area of Mumbai. Her mortal remains travelled from her Lower Parel residence to Shivaji Park crematorium in Dadar. The mortal remains of the singing legend were draped in the tricolour, as she cremated with full state honours.

Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan, actor Vicky Kaushal, Tabu, Vivek Oberoi, music composer Anu Malik, singers Anup Jalota, Sudesh Bhosale and Shaan, filmmaker Ramesh Sippy, actress Padmini Kolhapure, were seen at the Shivaji Park during the last rites.

Political leaders, who paid final respects to her included the Chief Minister of Maharashtra Devendra Fadnavis, Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra Eknath Shinde, and Uddhav Thackeray - the Member of Legislative Council Maharashtra, and the MNS supremo Raj Thackeray.

--IANS

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