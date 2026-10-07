Ayushmann Khurrana enjoys lassi as Sara Ali Khan embraces Punjabi culture

Mumbai, Oct 7 (IANS) Actors Ayushmann Khurrana and Sara Ali Khan recently embraced the vibrant Punjabi spirit during their time in Chandigarh.

The ‘Bala’ actor, who hails from Chandigarh, appeared to be enjoying a quintessential Punjabi experience as he savoured a glass of traditional lassi. The actor’s love for his hometown and its culture was evident as he took in the familiar flavors of Punjab.

Sara, meanwhile, soaked up the local charm and explored the Punjabi way of life. Taking to Instagram, the actress shared a video in which she is seen dressed in an elegant pink suit, standing in the middle of a farm. She also showcased her poetry skills as she said, “Sat Sri Akal, viewers. This morning, I had a dream. I am in Chandigarh, in the heart of Punjab. With me is a man who is extremely amazing. Please put your hands together for Ayushmann Khurrana sahib.”

The actor, on the other hand, was seen holding a large copper glass. He wore a denim outfit paired with a white shirt that had “Udta Teer” written on it. The video ended with Sara posing with Ayushmann, resting her head on his shoulder. Ayushmann also drove a tractor while Sara sat beside him, giving her a glimpse of Punjabi farm life and allowing her to explore the countryside.

Sara Ali Khan and Ayushmann Khurrana recently visited Chandigarh as part of the promotional tour for their upcoming film ‘Udta Teer’. The film, directed by Aakash Kaushik, was earlier slated to hit theatres on October 9, 2026, but its release was later pushed to October 23.

Ayushmann plays Bilal Ahmad, a Pakistani spy who suffers from memory loss. The ensemble cast also includes Rahul Bose, Ram Kapoor, Gulshan Grover, Mukul Dev, Suhail Nayyar, Raghubir Yadav, Brijendra Kala, Sandeep Anand, Supriya Pilgaonkar and Smita Tambe in prominent roles.

--IANS

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