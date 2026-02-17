Ayodhya Ram Temple construction in full swing; key memorial projects to finish by April: Misra

Ayodhya (Uttar Pradesh), Feb 17 (IANS) Chairman of the Ram Mandir Construction Committee, Nripendra Misra, on Tuesday said the Ram Mandir temple construction is steadily moving towards completion, with most assigned responsibilities nearing their final stages and work now largely under control.

Speaking about the ongoing developments at the Ram Mandir complex, Misra said the remaining major construction activities currently focus on the Martyrs’ Memorial and preservation of the site where the old temple once stood.

“At present, the main construction work underway is specifically for the Martyrs’ Memorial. The place where the old temple stood and the deity was enshrined, will also be preserved in the form of a memorial. So both these works are under construction,” he said, expressing confidence that the projects would be completed by March 31 or April 30.

Highlighting future plans, Misra said the primary challenge before the committee now is the development of the temple museum. He noted that the museum project is under constant review and that detailed content planning is currently in progress.

“At present, scripts are being written for the material that will go into the museum’s 20 galleries,” he said.

He further revealed that a dedicated gallery on Lord Hanuman is also being developed by the Indian Institute of Technology, Madras and is expected to be completed by the end of September. Misra suggested that limited public access to the museum could be considered after its completion.

“My request would be that ordinary devotees should be allowed limited entry into the museum after September,” he said.

Misra also spoke about arrangements for devotees following the proposed visit of the President of India, Droupadi Murmu on March 19. He said that darshan for the general public would begin in a controlled manner after the high-profile visit.

“Initially, arrangements will be made through passes for about 1,000 to 1,500 devotees, who will be permitted to visit all the places,” he said, adding that the President’s programme at the site is expected to last around four hours.

Emphasising the overall progress, Misra reiterated that the committee is focussed on completing all remaining works within the stipulated timeline while ensuring proper facilities for pilgrims and visitors.

