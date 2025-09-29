September 29, 2025 6:24 PM हिंदी

Awami League leader, in custody, dies at Dhaka hospital

Awami League leader, in custody, dies at Dhaka hospital

Dhaka, Sep 29 (IANS) Bangladesh's former Industries Minister Nurul Majd Mahmud Humayun, who was in prison, died Monday morning while undergoing treatment at Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH), local media reported.

The death of the former minister, who had been an inmate at Dhaka Central Jail in Keraniganj, highlights the dire conditions faced by prisoners across Bangladesh.

Citing hospital sources, Bangladesh's leading Bengali daily Prothom Alo reported that Humayun, also an Awami League leader, was admitted to the medicine department of DMCH on Sunday in a critical health condition.

According to the prison authorities, as his condition worsened, Nurul was transferred to the hospital's Intensive Care Unit (ICU), where he later succumbed to his illness.

Nurul was taken into custody by the Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) from the Gulshan area in Dhaka after the fall of the Awami League government last year.

Last week, another Awami League leader, Abu Bakkar Siddique Munna, was killed in police custody in Gaibandha district.

Meanwhile, at least 13 leaders and activists of the Awami League, including two former MPs, were arrested by the Detective Branch (DB) of the Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP), local media reported.

The DB stated that the arrestees include former Brahmanbaria-5 constituency MP Fayzur Rahman Badal and former women's reserved seat MP Tamanna Nusrat Bubly.

Confirming the development on Monday, DMP Deputy Commissioner (Media) Talebur Rahman said the arrests were made as part of operations targeting the Awami League's "banned" political activities.

These latest developments come amid the ongoing crackdown on Awami League leaders, along with the party's supporters, under the Muhammad Yunus-led interim government.

Recently, the Awami League accused the Yunus regime of using arbitrary arrests as a weapon to suppress dissent and neutralise political opposition in the country.

Analysts reckon the developments as a major political vendetta being pursued by the Yunus regime, as several cases were filed against the former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, and her party members on frivolous grounds immediately following her ouster in August 2024.

--IANS

scor/sd/

LATEST NEWS

Use-based IIP trends reflect strong growth in infrastructure and primary goods: Industry leaders

Use-based IIP trends reflect strong growth in infrastructure and primary goods: Industry leaders

'Break barriers with hard work': Gujarat Governor inspires students at Adani Vidya Mandir

'Break barriers with hard work': Gujarat Governor inspires students at Adani Vidya Mandir

Hydropower, corruption and neglect: Why PoK is rising against Islamabad

Hydropower, corruption and neglect: Why PoK is rising against Islamabad

Andrea Jeremiah's 'Mask' unit expresses grief over loss of lives at Karur

Andrea Jeremiah's 'Mask' unit expresses grief over loss of lives at Karur

Baloch leader writes to Trump over Pakistani military's human rights abuses in Balochistan (File image)

Baloch leader writes to Trump over Pakistani military's human rights abuses in Balochistan

BAPS’ Bhadreshdas Swami becomes first saint-scholar to get highest literary award, Saraswati Samman

BAPS’ Bhadreshdas Swami becomes first saint-scholar to get highest literary award, Saraswati Samman

American Gambits' head coach Srinath and co-owner Prachura PP reflect on player draft for Global Chess League Season 3 in Mumbai. Photo credit: IANS file photo

GCL Season 3: American Gambits' head coach Srinath, co-owner Prachura reflect on player draft

Tamannaah Bhatia calls Navratri 'a chance to return to ourselves'

Tamannaah Bhatia calls Navratri 'a chance to return to ourselves'

Electronics manufacturing expanding fast, to emerge as big employment sector: Ashwini Vaishnaw

Electronics manufacturing expanding fast, to emerge as big employment sector: Ashwini Vaishnaw

Moldova's pro-European party claims majority in parliamentary elections

Moldova's pro-European party claims majority in parliamentary elections