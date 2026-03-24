Avinash Tiwary sheds light on the importance on ‘Aye Khudaa’ in narrative structure of ‘Ginny Wedss Sunny 2’

Mumbai, March 24 (IANS) Bollywood actor Avinash Tiwary, who is awaiting the release of his upcoming film ‘Ginny Wedss Sunny 2’, has shared that the song ‘Aye Khudaa’ comes at a critical point in the narrative.

The music video of ‘Aye Khudaa’ shows a poignant look into Sunny’s headspace, weaving together flashbacks that reflect on the couple’s shared journey and the memories that linger. It is a deep soulful track that resonates with anyone who has gone through a heartbreak. With its heartfelt lyrics and a melody that truly hits home, the song is set to become a go-to anthem for those navigating the quiet ache of love and loss.

Talking about the song, Avinash Tiwary said, "Music is the heartbeat of any love story, especially when that story takes a difficult turn. 'Aye Khudaa’ captures the exact moment Sunny feels for Ginny. Filming the song was an intense experience, and I think the audience will truly connect with the honesty of this track”.

‘Aye Khudaa’ is composed and written by the talented Usman Khan, whose lyrics capture the quiet void of separation. The song features a powerhouse vocal performance by Altamash Faridi, whose voice brings an incredible depth to the melody, while song producer Amir Khan has crafted a soundscape that balances vulnerability with cinematic storytelling.

Medha Shankr said, "While our first song was a total celebration, 'Aye Khudaa' shows the more vulnerable, human side of our characters. It’s a beautiful, heavy track that stays with you long after it’s over. Even though it’s told through Sunny’s eyes, it reflects the deep history and the hurt that both Ginny and Sunny are carrying”.

Presented by Zee Studios and Soundrya Production, ‘Ginny Wedss Sunny 2’ is produced by Vinod Bachchan and Umesh Kumar Bansal. The film is written and directed by Prasshant Jha. The film is set to release in theatres on April 24, 2026.

--IANS

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