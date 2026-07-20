‘Avengers: Doomsday’ trailer promises explosive action, Chris Evans proving his worthiness yet again

Los Angeles, July 20 (IANS) The trailer of the upcoming Hollywood juggernaut ‘Avengers: Doomsday’ was unveiled on Monday. The trailer confirms the staple of the MCU, multiple crossovers including Thor and Captain America, and Black Panther.

The trailer gives a peek into the next chapter in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, as it marks the return of Robert Downey Jr. to the MCU. The actor will be seen essaying the role of Doctor Doom, alongside Earth's Mightiest Heroes, in an epic battle that promises to redefine the future of the franchise.

The trailer also has a shot of Chris Evans returning to the fore proving his worthiness as he holds the Mjolnir.

The film features an ensemble cast of Hollywood icons including Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, Pedro Pascal, Paul Rudd, Anthony Mackie, Florence Pugh, Vanessa Kirby, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, Wyatt Russell, Channing Tatum, Simu Liu, Ian McKellen, Tom Hiddleston, James Marsden, Patrick Stewart, Joseph Quinn, Sebastian Stan, David Harbour, Letitia Wright, Lewis Pullman, Kelsey Grammer, Kathryn Newton, Danny Ramirez, Winston Duke, Alan Cumming, Hannah John-Kamen, Rebecca Romijn, Mabel Cadena, with Tenoch Huerta Mejia.

The movie serves as the first part of Marvel's Multiverse Saga finale, setting the stage for Avengers: Secret Wars. Its ambitious scale, unexpected casting and multiversal stakes have generated immense fan excitement worldwide.

Produced by Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito and Jonathan Schwartz, ‘Avengers: Doomsday’ is directed by Anthony and Joe Russo of Russo Brothers

The film is set to release on December 18 across theatres in India in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

--IANS

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