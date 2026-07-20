July 20, 2026 9:56 PM हिंदी

‘Avengers: Doomsday’ trailer promises explosive action, Chris Evans proving his worthiness yet again

‘Avengers: Doomsday’ trailer promises explosive action, Chris Evans proving his worthiness yet again

Los Angeles, July 20 (IANS) The trailer of the upcoming Hollywood juggernaut ‘Avengers: Doomsday’ was unveiled on Monday. The trailer confirms the staple of the MCU, multiple crossovers including Thor and Captain America, and Black Panther.

The trailer gives a peek into the next chapter in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, as it marks the return of Robert Downey Jr. to the MCU. The actor will be seen essaying the role of Doctor Doom, alongside Earth's Mightiest Heroes, in an epic battle that promises to redefine the future of the franchise.

The trailer also has a shot of Chris Evans returning to the fore proving his worthiness as he holds the Mjolnir.

The film features an ensemble cast of Hollywood icons including Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, Pedro Pascal, Paul Rudd, Anthony Mackie, Florence Pugh, Vanessa Kirby, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, Wyatt Russell, Channing Tatum, Simu Liu, Ian McKellen, Tom Hiddleston, James Marsden, Patrick Stewart, Joseph Quinn, Sebastian Stan, David Harbour, Letitia Wright, Lewis Pullman, Kelsey Grammer, Kathryn Newton, Danny Ramirez, Winston Duke, Alan Cumming, Hannah John-Kamen, Rebecca Romijn, Mabel Cadena, with Tenoch Huerta Mejia.

The movie serves as the first part of Marvel's Multiverse Saga finale, setting the stage for Avengers: Secret Wars. Its ambitious scale, unexpected casting and multiversal stakes have generated immense fan excitement worldwide.

Produced by Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito and Jonathan Schwartz, ‘Avengers: Doomsday’ is directed by Anthony and Joe Russo of Russo Brothers

The film is set to release on December 18 across theatres in India in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

--IANS

aa/

LATEST NEWS

Pakistani forces forcibly disappear four civilians in Balochistan (File image)

Pakistani forces forcibly disappear four civilians in Balochistan

Pak military's coercive approach fails to bring stability in Balochistan: Report (File image)

Pak military's coercive approach fails to bring stability in Balochistan: Report

Rudi Garcia's tenure as Belgium manager ends as RBFA decides not to extend contract (Credit: RBFA/X)

Rudi Garcia's tenure as Belgium manager ends as RBFA decides not to extend contract

Indian missile technology enhances Indonesia’s strategic autonomy in broader Indo-Pacific region

Indian missile technology enhances Indonesia’s strategic autonomy in broader Indo-Pacific region

Bengal: 4 held for beating mentally challenged teenager to death (Photo: IANS)

Bengal: 4 held for beating mentally challenged teenager to death

Violence at CJP protest: Delhi Police to investigate possible ‘conspiracy’ behind clashes

Violence at CJP protest: Delhi Police to investigate possible ‘conspiracy’ behind clashes

Hasina’s announcement to return to Bangladesh revives debate on ICT trial, extradition treaty with India (File Image)

Hasina’s announcement to return to Bangladesh revives debate on ICT trial, extradition treaty with India

Government rules out immediate assurances as JP Nadda meets CJP representatives

Government rules out immediate assurances as JP Nadda meets CJP representatives (Lead)

Four Indians killed, one critically injured in attack on cargo vessel off Odesa port in Ukraine: MEA

Four Indians killed, one critically injured in attack on cargo vessel off Odesa port in Ukraine: MEA

India-UK FTA to be highly beneficial for Indian businesses: Industry

India-UK FTA to be highly beneficial for Indian businesses: Industry