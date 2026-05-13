Austerity measures: Himachal Governor Kavinder Gupta pushes for 'No Vehicle Day'

Chandigarh, May 13 (IANS) Himachal Pradesh Governor Kavinder Gupta on Wednesday said that the Lok Bhavan will follow the measures to save fuel as advised by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, starting with reducing the number of vehicles to half and following 'No Vehicle Day' once a week.

Speaking to IANS, Gupta urged the citizens to understand that the country may face a disaster in the form of a shortage of fuel stocks, resulting from the West Asia conflict.

"Pakistan has soaring petrol and diesel prices, though we have kept them under control so far," he said.

The Himachal Pradesh Governor asserted that the steps the Central government has advised are intended to secure the country's future.

About the steps taken at Himachal Lok Bhavan, Gupta said: "We have halved our vehicle usage, depending on the security requirement."

"Once a week, we will not use any vehicle. People will use public transport but will not drive cars," he added.

Regarding air travel, the Governor said helicopters will not be used in the state at all. "It may be used for travelling to other states but not within Himachal," he said.

"Vehicles will be halved in the convoys (of politicians) as well," he added.

Moreover, Gupta said that such vehicular restrictions will be implemented in the colleges that come under his jurisdiction as the Chancellor.

"I have also written letters to the vice-chancellors to inform them of such measures," he mentioned.

The Governor said that he has also asked Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu to direct all the MLAs to take such measures, more so because all of them are public servants.

"If all of us come together to take such measures that a future disaster may be avoided," he noted.

Referring to the Covid lockdown and demonitisation, Gupta said that PM Modi appeals to take such measures only in times of "crisis". "Due to demonitisation, the money involved in promoting terrorism could be curbed to an extent, " he said.

He appealed to citizens to restrict buying imported goods and plan trips to domestic places for the time being. "We have so many tourist places, especially in Himachal. This way, we will be able to save the nation's wealth," he said.

Gupta said that within a few days, a programme will be organised in Shimla to further make citizens aware of the measures being undertaken to cut fuel usage.

--IANS

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