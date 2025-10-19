October 19, 2025 11:08 AM हिंदी

AUS vs IND: Nitish Kumar Reddy receives ODI debut cap from Rohit Sharma

Perth, Oct 19 (IANS) All-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy has received his India ODI debut cap from former skipper Rohit Sharma ahead of the series opener against Australia here at the Optus Stadium on Sunday.

Interestingly, Reddy made his Test debut at the same venue in Perth last year, when India toured Australia for the iconic Border-Gavaskar Trophy series. At the time, he received his Test cap from India ace Virat Kohli.

Since the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, Nitish has played only four additional Test matches: two in the recent series against the West Indies and two earlier during the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy in England. His time in England was interrupted by a freak gym accident in Manchester, which resulted in a left knee injury.

Matthew Renshaw and Mitch Owen have also received their respective debut caps in the Australian camp and are set to play their first one-day international for the reigning World Cup champions.

Renshaw has already made his Test debut, having first represented his national side at the age of 20. He has now broken into the ODI team, nine years since his red-ball debut, after putting together several strong performances for the Bulls in the One-Day Cup and Brisbane Heat in the Big Bash League.

Owen recently made his T20I debut in July in Jamaica and he’ll be expected to deliver strong performances in the 50-over format as well.

While Shaun Marsh presented Renshaw his ODI cap, Tim David handed over the cap to Owen ahead of the toss.

India and Australia will face off in a five-match T20I series after the conclusion of the three ODIs.

--IANS

vi/

