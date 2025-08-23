August 23, 2025 3:06 PM हिंदी

Attack on press freedom: Human rights body slams arrest of Pakistani journalist

Islamabad, Aug 23 (IANS) The Human Rights Council of Pakistan (HRCP) has strongly condemned the arrest of the country's prominent journalist Khalid Jamil, calling it an attack on press freedom.

Jamil was arrested on Friday by the Cyber Crime Cell of the Federal Investigative Agency (FIA) from his residence in Islamabad Media Town.

In a statement, the investigation agency said he was taken into custody following "completion of official procedures", without disclosing any further details, local media reported.

"The right to freedom of expression for journalists is protected by the Constitution of Pakistan and international human rights agreements. Arresting any journalist for their views or reporting is not only a violation of fundamental human rights but also an attack on press freedom," the HRC Pakistan stated.

The rights body demanded that the Pakistani government and relevant authorities must immediately release Jamil and stop the harassment of journalists.

Emphasising that freedom of the press is the foundation of a free society, it urged the government to take effective measures in order to protect media freedom in Pakistan, stressing that suppressing the voice of journalists is contrary to democratic values.

This is not the first time Jamil has had an encounter with authorities. He was previously arrested in September 2023 by the FIA for allegedly spreading anti-state narratives on social media.

Jamil is currently not affiliated with any media organisation and runs a YouTube channel, which often highlights the human rights violations and political repression in Pakistan.

Earlier this week, the HRCP sharply criticised the registration of cases under the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (PECA) against four women journalists of the National Press Club (NPC) in Islamabad, calling it an attack on freedom of expression.

The rights body asserted that the action against the journalists Nayyar Ali, Sehrish Qureshi, Maira Imran, and Shakeela Jalil exacerbates the challenges faced by women journalists already operating in difficult conditions in Pakistan.

--IANS

scor/sd/

