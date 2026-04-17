Atletico, Real Sociedad ready for 1987 repeat in Copa del Rey final

Madrid, April 17 (IANS) Atletico Madrid and Real Sociedad meet in the Copa del Rey final on Saturday, with the trophy becoming the second major title to be decided in Spain this season after the Super Cup.

Atletico travels to the Estadio de la Cartuja after qualifying for the semifinal of the UEFA Champions League, while Real Sociedad has had a week to prepare for the match following its 3-3 home draw with Deportivo Alaves last weekend.

Real Sociedad won the 2020 Copa del Rey final 1-0 against Athletic Bilbao. This will be the first Cup final attended by its supporters since 1987, when it beat Atletico Madrid on penalties after the match ended 2-2 following extra time.

Atletico's last Copa del Rey triumph came in 2013, when it beat Real Madrid 2-1 at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Atletico reached the final after a thrilling 4-3 aggregate win over FC Barcelona, while Real Sociedad knocked out local rival Athletic Bilbao with 1-0 wins in both legs.

A win for Real Sociedad would secure a place in next season's Europa League. While Atletico is close to assuring that through its position in La Liga, victory on Saturday would also keep alive its hopes of a domestic and European cup double.

For Atletico de Madrid, this final represents the chance to lift an official trophy five years after their 11th La Liga title (2021) and thirteen years after their 10th Copa del Rey (2013).

To expand their trophy cabinet, the Argentine manager will almost certainly be without Hancko and Gimenez in defense; Pablo Barrios and Johnny Cardoso in midfield; and Oblak between the posts. The Slovenian has been sidelined for several weeks, but his absence has been covered with full confidence by Musso.

Consequently, the Rojiblanco starting eleven at La Cartuja could consist of Musso in goal, with Nahuel Molina, Pubill, Le Normand, and Ruggeri in defense. The double pivot will once again feature Koke (the sole survivor of the 2013 Cup win) and Marcos Llorente, with Lookman and Giuliano on the wings. Griezmann would act as the playmaker behind the main attacking reference, Julian Alvarez.

As for Real Sociedad, Odriozola and Yangel Herrera are confirmed absentees, while Gorrotxategi remains a major doubt. Additionally, Gonçalo Guedes and Oyarzabal are nursing discomfort—though their presence seems likely—and Take Kubo arrives at the match with very few minutes of recent playing time. Zubeldia is also dealing with various physical issues.

Thus, the defense appears destined to be formed by Aramburu and Sergio Gómez as full-backs, with Jon Martin and Caleta-Car as the center-back pairing. The double pivot would be occupied by Carlos Soler and Turrientes, with Guedes on one wing and Oyarzabal as the striker.

This leaves two spots to be filled in the attacking midfield line: Brais Méndez, Barrenetxea, and Sucic are competing for them, with the Croatian being a strong candidate due to his versatility and recent form.

--IANS

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