Wamiqa Gabbi marks 1 year of 'Bhool Chuk Maaf' with a special ride

Mumbai, May 23 (IANS) Actress Wamiqa Gabbi marked 1 year of release of her fantasy romantic comedy, "Bhool Chuk Maaf" with a special ride in an e-rickshaw.

Commemorating the milestone, Wamiqa uploaded a clip on her official Instagram handle where she is seen dressed as a bride, traveling in an auto, and telling everyone on the way that today is her wedding day.

"Ek saal pehle aap sab ne humari shaadi me shaamil hoke humko itna pyaar diya! Usske liye shukriya! Kuch BHOOL CHUK hogayi ho toh MAAF kardijiye ga (sic)," she wrote in the caption.

Made under the direction of Karan Sharma, "Bhool Chuk Maaf" has been backed by Dinesh Vijan under the banner of Maddock Films, along with Amazon MGM Studios.

The primary cast of the drama includes Wamiqa, Rajkummar Rao, and Seema Pahwa, while Sanjay Mishra, Zakir Hussain, Raghubir Yadav, Ishtiyak Khan, Purnima Sharma, Anubha Fatehpuria, and Vineet Kumar are on board as the supporting cast

"Bhool Chuk Maaf" reached the cinema halls on 23 May 2025 and received mixed reviews.

The project shares the tale of Ranjan (Played by Rajkummar), a small-town boy from Banaras who gets a government job to marry the love of his life Titli (Played by Wamiqa). However, he ends up forgetting a crucial vow to Lord Shiva, which traps him in a time loop.

Shifting our focus to the technical crew, the cinematography for the drama has been performed by Sudeep Chatterjee, with Manish Pradhan in charge of the editing.

Up next, Wamiqa will be seen sharing screen space with popular YouTuber Bhuvan Bam for the first time in Karan Johar's "Kuku Ki Kundali".

The project is being directed by Sharan Sharma, who is known for his work in "Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl" and "Mr. & Mrs. Mahi."

--IANS

pm/