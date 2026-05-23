IPL 2026: RCB’s Bethell ruled out due to finger injury, to return home for further assessment

New Delhi, May 23 (IANS) Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s batting all-rounder Jacob Bethell has been ruled out of the remainder of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 after sustaining an injury to his left ring finger during the match against Punjab Kings and will now return home for further assessment.

The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) confirmed the development in an official statement, saying that they will also assess the extent of injury picked up by Bethell and whether he will be fit in time to play England’s first Test against New Zealand, to be played on June 4 at Lord’s.

“The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) has agreed with Royal Challengers Bangalore that top-order batter Jacob Bethell will return to the UK after sustaining a left ring finger injury while playing in the Indian Premier League.

“He will be fully assessed and monitored by the England Men’s medical team on his return to determine his availability for selection for the Rothesay first Test against New Zealand at Lord’s, starting on Thursday 4 June,” it further said.

Bethell, who had partnered Virat Kohli at the top of the order in recent weeks in Phil Salt’s absence, had struggled for runs – amassing only 96 runs in seven games. He also sat out of RCB’s last league stage match against Sunrisers Hyderabad due to the same injury, as Venkatesh Iyer opened the batting in his absence.

“Following medical assessment, Jacob will return to England for further evaluation ahead of England’s upcoming Test series. Everyone at RCB wishes Jacob a speedy recovery and the very best for his rehabilitation process,” added RCB.

Defending champions RCB have qualified for the playoffs and will take on Gujarat Titans in the Qualifier 1 at the HPCA Stadium in Dharamshala on May 26. The winner will directly seal their slot in the final set to happen on May 31 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

--IANS

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