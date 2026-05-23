IPL 2026: Toughest characters overcome pain and adversity, says Nayar on Chakaravarthy

Kolkata, May 23 (IANS) Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) head coach Abhishek Nayar lauded wrist spinner Varun Chakravarthy’s commitment to playing for the franchise despite being hit with injuries, adding that the toughest characters in the game always find a way to overcome pain and adversity.

Chakravarthy picked up a hairline fracture in his foot after being struck by a ball during the clash against the Delhi Capitals and has been playing with discomfort. But with him bowling in obvious discomfort, a debate broke out over his continued participation and questioned whether the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) had done enough to protect him from being over‑played in the ten-team tournament.

“I do not think my words will do justice to it. For him to go through injury, endure a difficult start to the season, and then come back into form is a testament to how strong he is as a character. He has already broken quite a few bones during this tournament, specifically two fingers, and now his toe.

“I always say the toughest characters learn to overcome pain and adversity, and that is exactly what Varun is. He is someone who is highly motivated and feels very deeply for the franchise, too. He has been an integral part of the team, and I think he understands that.

“He is very emotional when it comes to this team and everyone associated with it. That is the thought process behind his wanting to continue rather than forcing himself to do so. Sometimes players are not keen to push through, but he has been very keen because of the love he has for the city and the franchise,” said Nayar in the pre-match press conference.

On Angkrish Raghuvanshi being ruled out due to a concussion and finger fracture, Nayar admitted the void was difficult to fill when they take on the Delhi Capitals at the Eden Gardens on Sunday evening, with a slight hope to enter the playoffs.

“From the start of the season, setbacks are something we have become used to. It has been that kind of season, with some unfortunate injuries. He has been such an integral part of the side, not only with the bat but also as a wicketkeeper behind the stumps.

“We have not spoken much about it because that is how good he has been, but it is a difficult spot to fill. You cannot simply replace someone like that. However, we have players like Manish Pandey, who stepped up and did his job at number three.

“Similarly, this becomes an opportunity for someone else to step up. It is an opportunity for one of our young wicketkeepers to come in and do something special. I feel this tournament is all about opportunities,” he added.

Nayar also praised young pacer Saurabh Dubey’s maturity in playing his first IPL season, especially after bowling a memorable spell against the Mumbai Indians. “I think Saurabh has been tremendous. When he first came into our set-up, he was not originally part of the squad. I saw him bowl in the D.Y. Patil tournament, and he had a very good competition.

“He has not played a lot of domestic cricket this season, so when we decided to take a chance on him, all the coaches felt he was bowling really well. I think every player has a time and place for when he enters the tournament. Sometimes, for someone who has not played much domestic cricket or experienced the IPL extensively, it helps to observe enough before stepping into the competition. I have always believed destiny plays a huge role in such situations.

“There will always be ifs and buts, but I feel Vaibhav had done a tremendous job for us until then. He won us a lot of games and bowled crucial overs. The way we viewed Saurabh was more as a new-ball bowler, while Vaibhav was more of an all-phase bowler.

“So, I think the timing was perfect, as it often is when things are meant to happen. Saurabh has been tremendous for us. He has shown a lot of maturity and bowled some very critical overs during the tournament. He should be very proud of what he has done, and everyone in the franchise is extremely proud of him as well,” he concluded.

--IANS

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