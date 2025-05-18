May 18, 2025 11:49 AM हिंदी

Athiya Shetty shares a glimpse of her life as a new mom

Athiya Shetty shares a glimpse of her life as a new mom

Mumbai, May 18 (IANS) Athiya Shetty is embracing motherhood with grace and joy. The actress, who recently welcomed her baby girl, gave a heartwarming peek into her life lately as a new mom.

Her latest post is a beautiful reflection of this special new chapter, filled with tender moments and quiet happiness. Taking to Instagram, Athiya shared a series of photos and captioned them, “life lately.” The actress’ recent post beautifully captures the quiet magic of motherhood. One of the heart-melting moments includes a close-up shot of her baby girl's tiny feet. In a captivating black-and-white frame, little Evaarah’s tiny feet are seen peeking out from beneath a delicate floral blanket.

Another photo shows Athiya resting serenely, bathed in soft natural sunlight that accentuates her effortless new-mom glow. Adding a personal and heartfelt detail, the new mommy also showcased custom-made wooden combs and brushes, each beautifully engraved with her daughter’s name. The post further included a sweet snapshot of a cake marking Evaarah’s one-month milestone, paired perfectly with a charming fairytale book.

On March 24, Athiya Shetty and her husband, KL Rahul, welcomed their first child, daughter Evaarah. The couple took to social media to announce the arrival of their little baby girl and shared a joint statement that read, “Blessed with a baby girl. 24-03-2025.”

In April, the new parents revealed that they had named their newborn daughter Evaarah, which means “Gift of God.” Athiya and Rahul took to Instagram with a joint post to reveal their baby daughter’s name. Along with the announcement, they shared a heartwarming photo capturing a tender family moment — the cricketer cradling their little one while Athiya gazed at her with love and warmth.

“Our baby girl, our everything. Evaarah, Gift of God,” they captioned. The couple had chosen a special day to reveal their daughter’s name — they shared it with the world on Rahul’s 33rd birthday.

--IANS

ps/

LATEST NEWS

Music sensation Paal Dabba to make acting debut in Vijay Milton’s bilingual film

Music sensation Paal Dabba to make acting debut in Vijay Milton’s bilingual film

Chunky Panday beams with pride as daughter Ananya Panday performs to his iconic tracks

Chunky Panday beams with pride as daughter Ananya Panday performs to his iconic tracks

'Tikitaka' is a movie that demands a lot of sweat and blood, says Asif Ali

'Tikitaka' is a movie that demands a lot of sweat and blood, says Asif Ali

They assume the audience to be intelligent, we assume them to be dumb, says Ram Gopal Varma

They assume the audience to be intelligent, we assume them to be dumb, says Ram Gopal Varma

Large language models to destroy a lot of software jobs: Sridhar Vembu

Large language models to destroy a lot of software jobs: Sridhar Vembu

Aparshakti Khurana dedicates his latest win to late father on his birthday

Aparshakti Khurana dedicates his latest win to late father on his birthday

Farah Khan sets the mood with Shah Rukh Khan song while heading to early morning shoot

Farah Khan sets the mood with Shah Rukh Khan song while heading to early morning shoot

Outlook for Nifty remains bullish, adopt buy-on-dips strategy: Analysts

Outlook for Nifty remains bullish, adopt buy-on-dips strategy: Analysts

Prez Murmu, PM Modi extend birthday greetings to Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar

Prez Murmu, PM Modi extend birthday greetings to Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar

Manjari Fadnnis on boycotting Turkey: ‘My loyalty lies with my nation’

Manjari Fadnnis on boycotting Turkey: ‘My loyalty lies with my nation’