Jindal Polo spring season enters third week with Carlos Gracida Memorial Cup

Noida, March 10 (IANS) After two thrilling weeks of top-tier polo, the Jindal Polo Spring Season advances to its third tournament, the Carlos Gracida Memorial Cup (6 Goals), taking place from March 11th to 15th, 2026, at the Jindal Polo Estate in Noida.

The tournament honours the legacy of the legendary polo player Carlos Gracida, celebrated as one of history's greatest figures in the sport. Renowned for his exceptional skill and multiple U.S. Open Polo Championship wins, the Memorial Cup commemorates his inspiring influence on international polo and gathers top players during India’s lively spring polo season.

The tournament comes after the exciting finish of the Sunjay Kapur Memorial Cup, in which Team X narrowly defeated Jindal Panther 8–6 in a thrilling final to claim the title, paving the way for another competitive week of polo.

Six teams will participate in the tournament, split into two groups.

Pool A: Riverside, Tigers, Instrucko

Pool B: Jindal Panther, Carysil, Youngsters

The teams comprise a diverse blend of seasoned professionals and emerging talent, guaranteeing competitive matches throughout the league phase, culminating in the final on 15th March.

The Carlos Gracida Memorial Cup features several high-handicap players who can significantly impact the results. Leading the pack is Argentina’s Juan Gris Zavaleta (+7), one of the top-ranked players, representing Jindal Panther with his world-class experience. Other notable players include Shamsheer Ali (+4) and Simran Shergill (+4), whose leadership and tactical skills are vital to their teams.

The tournament will include several skilled +3 players, including Siddhant Sharma, Kuldeep Singh, Naveen Singh, and Hurr Ali, who have already shown impressive results in the Spring Season.

Additionally, flexible +2 players like Phill Seller, Salim Azmi, Angad Kalaan, Bhawani Kalvi, and Dino Dhankar will be vital in connecting attacking efforts and keeping team balance.

The action starts on Wednesday, with Tigers playing Instrucko in the first match, followed by Carysil competing against Jindal Panther later that day. The league proceeds on March 12 and 13, culminating in the selection of finalists through a series of competitive matches.

Following a rest day on March 14, the tournament will conclude with the final match on March 15, during which the third champion of the Jindal Polo Spring Season will be crowned.

As the Spring Season unfolds, the Carlos Gracida Memorial Cup continues to enrich the polo calendar at the Jindal Polo Estate. Showcasing top-tier players, competitive teams, and honouring one of the sport’s most legendary figures, the tournament guarantees another week of exhilarating polo for fans and patrons.

--IANS

vi/