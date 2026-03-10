Hugh Jackman brings out his music side for Rupert Murdoch

Los Angeles, March 10 (IANS) Hollywood actor Hugh Jackman has a musical side which he rarely brings out for special ones. The actor sang for his fellow Australian Rupert Murdoch at his 95th birthday party.

The actor sang tunes from ‘The Greatest Showman’, as well as covers of ‘Fly Me to the Moon’ and ‘New York, New York’ at the celebration, which took place in New York, reports ‘Variety’.

He closed out his performance with a rendition of ‘I Still Call Australia Home’. While unable to attend in person, Donald Trump reportedly sent a video message wishing Murdoch a happy birthday. The story was first reported by ‘People’ magazine.

The president called Murdoch a “legendary” media figure and “one of a kind”. Trump also lauded Murdoch for his “courage, vision, and determination,” adding that he “changed the world” through his work.

As per Variety’, in July 2025, Trump filed a $20 billion lawsuit against Dow Jones, News Corp, Murdoch and two Wall Street Journal reporters after the outlet published a lewd birthday card that Trump allegedly sent to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

The president claimed that the letter was “fake news,” and slammed the WSJ as a “useless rag.’” Ivanka Trump was reportedly in attendance at Murdoch’s party. A source told ‘People’ that she was “cheering (Hugh Jackman) on” as he performed”.

While promoting his 2018 film ‘The Front Runner’, Jackman told Variety that his longtime friendship with Ivanka Trump and her husband, Jared Kushner, was not a reflection of his political values. “I’ve known those guys for 15 years”, he said at the time, “and we don’t talk politics at birthday parties”.

