Astrotalk FY26 profit jumps 10-fold to Rs 222 crore, revenue crosses Rs 1,800 crore

New Delhi, Oct 28 (IANS) Astrology and spiritual wellness platform Astrotalk has reported a more than tenfold jump in net profit for FY26, driven by strong growth in its core consultation business, rapid international expansion, and the scaling up of its e-commerce operations.

The Noida-based company posted a net profit of Rs 222 crore in FY26, compared to Rs 22 crore in the previous fiscal year, while revenue from operations increased 55 per cent year-on-year to Rs 1,823 crore from Rs 1,176 crore.

Astrotalk, which connects users with astrologers through paid chat, call and video consultations, continued to derive the bulk of its revenue from its core services. Revenue from consultations rose 45 per cent to Rs 1,657 crore in FY26 from Rs 1,139 crore a year earlier, accounting for about 91 per cent of the company's operating revenue.

A key growth driver during the year was its international business. Overseas revenue surged 2.6 times to Rs 621 crore from Rs 236 crore in FY25, taking its share of total revenue to 34 per cent from 20 per cent a year ago.

Domestic revenue also grew, rising 28 per cent to Rs 1,202 crore. International markets contributed more than half of the company's incremental revenue during the fiscal year.

The company also strengthened its presence in e-commerce through the Astrotalk Store, which sells certified Rudraksha, gemstones, crystals and Vastu-related products through its own platform as well as online marketplaces.

Revenue from the segment climbed 4.4 times to Rs 166 crore in FY26 from Rs 37 crore in the previous year.

Commenting on the performance, founder and CEO Puneet Gupta said the company had focused on building a diversified global business from India.

“We set out to build a diversified, global business from India, and FY26 shows it is working. A third of our revenue now comes from outside India, and Astrotalk Store has grown into a real second business,” he stated.

The company's rapid expansion was accompanied by a sharp increase in spending. Advertising and business promotion expenses more than doubled to Rs 823 crore from Rs 337 crore, making up over half of total expenses as Astrotalk ramped up customer acquisition efforts.

Legal and professional expenses rose to Rs 550 crore from Rs 515 crore, including payments made to astrologers for consultations.

--IANS

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