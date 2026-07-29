Assam exports 1st consignment of Purabi Ice Cream to Bhutan in 'sweet milestone for India'

New Delhi, July 29 (IANS) The first international consignment of 5,627 litres of Purabi Ice Cream has been exported from Assam to Bhutan, opening new avenues for value-added dairy exports from the region, according to an official statement issued on Wednesday.

The export consignment, flagged off by Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma in Guwahati, will reach key markets across Bhutan, including Thimphu, Paro, Phuentsholing and Wangdue, strengthening the presence of dairy products from Assam and the northeastern Region in neighbouring international markets, the statement said,

Manufactured by the West Assam Milk Producers' Cooperative Union Limited (WAMUL) and marketed by North East Dairy and Foods Limited (NEDFL), Purabi Ice Cream is produced using milk procured through Purabi Dairy's extensive cooperative network of dairy farmers across Assam.

The inaugural consignment comprises a diverse range of products, including cups, family packs, cones and gallon packs, catering to both retail consumers and institutional buyers in Bhutan.

Commenting on the development, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal, said it was “a sweet milestone for India!”

“Facilitated by APEDA, this achievement reflects the growing strength and global competitiveness of India's dairy sector while opening new avenues for our dairy farmers. The initiative will create new income opportunities, expand access to international markets and strengthen the livelihoods of our dairy farmers across the northeastern region,” the minister added.

The Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA) facilitated the shipment by extending support in export documentation, regulatory compliance, market access facilitation and stakeholder coordination, ensuring the seamless movement of the consignment to Bhutan while strengthening the export ecosystem for processed dairy products from the northeastern region.

APEDA has been consistently promoting exports of agricultural and processed food products from the northeastern region by facilitating exporters in meeting international standards and accessing overseas markets. The export reflects APEDA's continued efforts to promote value-added products from the region and expand their global market reach, the statement said.

Bhutan's geographical proximity provides a natural advantage for expanding dairy exports from Assam and serves as an important gateway for enhancing the presence of Made-in-Assam dairy products in neighbouring international markets.

Going forward, the NEDFL plans to diversify its export portfolio by introducing additional Purabi Dairy products with longer shelf life and progressively increasing export volumes in line with market demand.

The initiative is expected to strengthen the international presence of dairy products from the northeastern region, create sustainable export opportunities for the dairy industry, and enhance income prospects for thousands of dairy farmers associated with Assam's cooperative milk network, the statement added.

--IANS

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