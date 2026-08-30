Asim Riaz issues cease-and-desist legal notice to Bhavya Singh over her allegations against him of violence, abuse

Mumbai, Aug 30 (IANS) Actor Asim Riaz, who is known for ‘Bigg Boss 13’, has taken the legal route after social media influencer Bhavya Singh raised allegations against him of violence and assault.

Asim Riaz has now issued a formal Cease-and-Desist Legal Notice to social media influencer Bhavya Singh, who is known for ‘MTV Splitsvilla’ season 12, and concerned media outlets.

Bhavya Singh had made certain statements about him, and his behaviour with his ex-girlfriend, actress Himanshi Khurana, during a podcast, which were subsequently circulated across digital and social-media platforms.

The legal notice served by Asim’s legal representative states that Bhavya said during the podcast, "mereko bohot time pehle ye baat sunne ko ayi thi, maine pucha tha kisi se ki Asim aur Himanshi ka breakup kyu hua toh kisi ne bola ki 'bhai wo pagal aadmi hai, maarta peetta tha, bada hi bekar aadmi hai (I heard about this a long time ago. I had asked someone why Asim and Himanshi broke up, and someone said, Bro, he is a crazy guy, he used to hit her, he is a really bad person)”.

The notice further states that Bhavya proceeded to connect the aforesaid alleged information with subsequent events and the alleged existence of a video concerning the actor.

The legal legal counsel on behalf of Asim Riaz said, “Our Client states that the aforesaid publication contains statements made by Noticee No. 1 (Bhavya Singh) which falsely and seriously impute our Client acts of physical violence against Ms. Himanshi Khurana and further impute that our Client is financially dependent upon an unidentified woman and is allegedly ‘living upon’ such woman's money in Dubai”.

Asim has termed the statements false, unverified and damaging to his reputation, public image and professional standing.

Adv. Suhail Shariff, Partner – Falcon Legal, stated, “Our client will not permit any defamatory or legally actionable statements against him. A formal cease-and-desist notice has been issued, and appropriate legal action shall follow in case of non-compliance”.

The recipients have been called upon to comply within 72 hours, failing which appropriate legal proceedings may be initiated before the competent courts and authorities, and it is cautioned that any continued, repeated, or further dissemination may give rise to additional legal consequences.

Through the notice, Bhavya Singh has been called upon to refrain from making or repeating any defamatory or legally actionable statements, while the concerned media outlets have been called upon to remove the disputed podcast and related content.

--IANS

aa/