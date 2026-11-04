Asim Munir paints Hindu-Jewish ties as threat to Muslims, Pakistan at Tehran meet: Report

Tehran, Nov 4 (IANS) Iran's top security official Mohsen Rezaei has disclosed that Pakistan Army Chief Asim Munir raised the issue of Hindu-Jewish ties, claiming that the relationship was directed against Muslims and Pakistan, according to recent media reports.

Munir reportedly made the remarks during a four-nation security meeting in Tehran on October 26.

A video widely circulating on social media features Rezaei speaking about Munir and Turkish intelligence chief Ibrahim Kalin, who also described India-Israel ties as a threat to Pakistan and the wider Muslim world.

The footage is from an interview Rezaei gave to Iranian state broadcaster IRIB.

The four-nation meeting was attended by Munir, Turkish intelligence chief Ibrahim Kalin, Saudi Arabia's Defence Minister Prince Khalid bin Salman and Iranian security chief Rezaei.

"They spoke very strongly against Israel. Khalid bin Salman said that after you (Iran), Israel would target Turkey, and then come after Saudi Arabia. Ibrahim Kalin, the head of Turkish intelligence, shared the same view. Asim Munir also spoke about the threat posed by Israel and the emerging bond between Hindus and Jews against Muslims and even Pakistan," Rezaei said during the interview.

Commenting on the video of Rezaei's interview, Pakistani journalist Najam Sethi said on his YouTube channel that Munir had described an alliance between Hindus and Jews as a "major threat", warning of a "geopolitical convergence against Muslims and Pakistan".

Munir has repeatedly resorted to religious polarisation, invoking Hindu-Muslim differences and claiming that the two communities are fundamentally distinct.

Just days before the heinous Pahalgam terror attack last year carried out by Pakistan-based terrorists, Munir had made a provocative and unwarranted reference to the two-nation theory at an event in Islamabad.

He asserted that Hindus and Muslims were two distinct nations and called on Pakistanis to pass on the narrative of the country's creation to their children.

"You should definitely tell Pakistan's story to your children. Our forefathers believed that we were different from Hindus in every possible aspect of life. Our religion is different. Our customs are different. Our traditions are different. Our thoughts are different. Our ambitions are different. That was the foundation of the Two-Nation Theory. It was laid on the belief that we are two nations, not one," he said.

Munir's repeated provocative remarks against Hindus further reinforce the marginalisation of Pakistan's dwindling minority community, which continues to face persecution, discrimination and brutal violence across the country.

--IANS

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