May 08, 2026 11:46 PM हिंदी

Asian U17 Boxing C'ships: Indian boys confirm five medals with strong quarterfinal showing in Tashkent

Indian boys confirm five medals with strong quarterfinal showing in the Asian U17 Boxing Championships in Tashkent. Photo credit: BFI

Tashkent, May 8 (IANS) India’s young boxing contingent delivered a stellar performance at the Asian U17 Boxing Championships, with five boxers advancing to the semifinals and confirming at least five medals for the country.

In the quarterfinals, Yash Yadav (50kg) secured a hard-fought 4:1 victory over Kubanychbek Bolushov of Kyrgyzstan (KGZ). Nivesh Pal (54kg) continued the dominance, registering a unanimous 5:0 win against Shingen Kanai of Japan (JPN) to book his place in the semifinals.

In the 70kg category, Naman Kumar produced a commanding performance, defeating Ruzibek Miravotov of Tajikistan (TJK) with a 5:0 decision. Lakshay Phogat (75kg) also impressed, securing a clinical 5:0 victory over Cheng-En Li of Chinese Taipei (TPE) to progress to the last four.

In other results, Karung Albertson (60kg) went down 0:5 against Emir Mukhit of Kazakhstan (KAZ). Ranveer (66kg) suffered a 0:5 defeat against Islam Suleimanogly of Kazakhstan (KAZ), while Siddhant (+80kg) lost 0:5 to Sabyrzhan Sagym of Kazakhstan (KAZ), ending their campaigns.

With four more medals confirmed today, India’s total tally in the U-17 boys category now stands at five. The Indian contingent will look to build on this momentum and push for top podium finishes in the semifinal stage.

Meanwhile, India’s U-17 girls continued their dominant run at the Asian Boxing U15 & U17 Championships 2026, with 12 medals confirmed, underlining their strong presence at the continental stage.

Leading the charge, Rakhi (46kg) delivered a composed performance to secure a 5:0 victory over Chinese Taipei, while Khushi (48kg) showcased her aggressive intent with a first-round RSC win against Korea. Mamta (52kg) added to the tally with a strong RSC win in Round 2 against Jordan.

Among other standout performances, Laxmi (54kg) registered a third-round RSC victory over Mongolia, while Navya (57kg) outclassed her Chinese opponent with a dominant 5:0 win. Ishika (60kg) continued the winning momentum, sealing an RSC win in Round 2 against Mongolia.

--IANS

bsk/

LATEST NEWS

Really happy for Finn Allen, credit to spinners for doing well, says Kolkata Knight Riders captain Ajinkya Rahane in their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 clash with Delhi Capitals on Friday. Photo credit: IANS

IPL 2026: Really happy for Finn Allen, credit to spinners for doing well, says Rahane

Momentum slipped after Delhi Capitals lost a cluster of wickets, admits skipper Axar Patel after their defeat to Kolkata Knight Riders in Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 in New Delhi on Friday. Photo credit: IANS

IPL 2026: Momentum slipped after DC lost a cluster of wickets, admits skipper Axar

From a niche club to a solid force, Freiburg celebrating historic achievement, reaching Europa League final

From a niche club to a solid force, Freiburg celebrating historic achievement, reaching Europa League final

Spinners, Finn Allen's unbeaten ton powers Kolkata Knight Riders to huge eight-wicket win over Delhi Capitals in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on Friday. Photo credit: IANS

IPL 2026: Spinners, Allen's unbeaten ton powers KKR to huge eight-wicket win over DC (ld)

India-Trinidad and Tobago ties reflect unique convergence of history: EAM Jaishankar (File Image)

India-Trinidad and Tobago ties reflect unique convergence of history: EAM Jaishankar

India, Switzerland review trade pact implementation to drive exports, investment

India, Switzerland review trade pact implementation to drive exports, investment

Diamond Harbour FC edge closer to title with 5-2 comeback win over Rajasthan United FC in their Star Cement Indian Football League 2025–26 Championship Phase fixture at Kalyani Stadium in Kalyani, West Bengal on Friday

IFL 2025-26: Diamond Harbour FC edge closer to title with 5-2 comeback win over Rajasthan United FC

Finn Allen’s unbeaten 47-ball hundred takes Kolkata Knight Riders to a clinical eight-wicket win over Delhi Capitals in their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 clash at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on Friday.

IPL 2026: Allen’s unbeaten 47-ball hundred takes KKR to a clinical eight-wicket win over DC

China's Wang Xinyu exits from Rome after loss to Alexandra Eala in the second round of the WTA Italian Open in Rome on Friday. Photo credit: WTA

WTA Italian Open: China's Wang Xinyu exits from Rome after loss to Eala

Early goals help Odisha FC edge Sporting Club Delhi in their Indian Super League (ISL) 2025-26 encounter at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in New Delhi on Friday. Photo credit: AIFF

ISL 2025-26: Early goals help Odisha FC edge SC Delhi