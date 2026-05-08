Asian U17 Boxing C'ships: Indian boys confirm five medals with strong quarterfinal showing in Tashkent

Tashkent, May 8 (IANS) India’s young boxing contingent delivered a stellar performance at the Asian U17 Boxing Championships, with five boxers advancing to the semifinals and confirming at least five medals for the country.

In the quarterfinals, Yash Yadav (50kg) secured a hard-fought 4:1 victory over Kubanychbek Bolushov of Kyrgyzstan (KGZ). Nivesh Pal (54kg) continued the dominance, registering a unanimous 5:0 win against Shingen Kanai of Japan (JPN) to book his place in the semifinals.

In the 70kg category, Naman Kumar produced a commanding performance, defeating Ruzibek Miravotov of Tajikistan (TJK) with a 5:0 decision. Lakshay Phogat (75kg) also impressed, securing a clinical 5:0 victory over Cheng-En Li of Chinese Taipei (TPE) to progress to the last four.

In other results, Karung Albertson (60kg) went down 0:5 against Emir Mukhit of Kazakhstan (KAZ). Ranveer (66kg) suffered a 0:5 defeat against Islam Suleimanogly of Kazakhstan (KAZ), while Siddhant (+80kg) lost 0:5 to Sabyrzhan Sagym of Kazakhstan (KAZ), ending their campaigns.

With four more medals confirmed today, India’s total tally in the U-17 boys category now stands at five. The Indian contingent will look to build on this momentum and push for top podium finishes in the semifinal stage.

Meanwhile, India’s U-17 girls continued their dominant run at the Asian Boxing U15 & U17 Championships 2026, with 12 medals confirmed, underlining their strong presence at the continental stage.

Leading the charge, Rakhi (46kg) delivered a composed performance to secure a 5:0 victory over Chinese Taipei, while Khushi (48kg) showcased her aggressive intent with a first-round RSC win against Korea. Mamta (52kg) added to the tally with a strong RSC win in Round 2 against Jordan.

Among other standout performances, Laxmi (54kg) registered a third-round RSC victory over Mongolia, while Navya (57kg) outclassed her Chinese opponent with a dominant 5:0 win. Ishika (60kg) continued the winning momentum, sealing an RSC win in Round 2 against Mongolia.

--IANS

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