Asian Games: Three new world records set in women's 61kg weightlifting (Roundup)

Nagoya (Japan), Sep 25 (IANS) China's Yang Liuyue claimed two new world records in the snatch and total in the women's 61kg weightlifting at the 20th Asian Games on Friday, hoisting 112kg in the snatch for a gold-medal total of 251kg.

In the clean and jerk, silver medallist Pak Jin Hae of the DPR Korea set a new world record with a lift of 139kg, which Yang later matched.

Chinese swimmer Zhanshuo wins seventh gold.

In Tokyo, China's Zhang Zhanshuo completed a seven-gold sweep, winning the men's 400m freestyle at the Tokyo Aquatics Centre.

The 19-year-old Zhang won seven of the eight events he entered, including the men's 200m freestyle in an Asian record, the 800m and 1,500m freestyle, and three relays, namely the men's 4x200m freestyle in an Asian record of 7:00.17, the 4x100m freestyle in 3:10.60, also an Asian record, and the 4x100m medley.

China wins historic team dressage gold.

Also in Tokyo, China's equestrian team made history on Friday by winning the team dressage gold for the first time in Asian Games history.

The Chinese team, comprising Rao Jiayi, Yu Jiayi, Wu Yue and Gu Zhanzhao, scored 208.148 points to claim the title. South Korea finished second with 205.265 points, while Japan took bronze with 204.117 points.

Wang guides China to women's football semis

In Osaka, Wang Shuang scored in the 109th minute as China edged Vietnam 1-0 in extra time on Friday to reach the women's football semifinals.

China will face DPR Korea in the semifinals on Tuesday as DPRK thrashed Chinese Taipei 5-1 in another quarterfinal.

China topped Group G with two wins and one draw for seven points, while Vietnam advanced as the best third-placed team after collecting one point from one draw and two defeats in Group E.

15-yr-old Hasegawa, Nagahara win skateboarding gold

Japan's 15-year-old Mizuho Hasegawa and Izuru Nagahara won the skateboarding park gold medals on Friday in their respective women's and men's events.

Top in the world rankings, Hasegawa eased to victory after earning 94.03 points with the second of her four final runs at Aichi Sky Expo Hall. Lin Yi-fan of Taiwan was second on 85.15 and Japan's Misugu Okamoto third on 82.86.

She is set to be one of the favourites at the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics after narrowly failing to qualify for the 2024 Paris Games.

In the men's bracket, Nagahara scored 88.96 to edge Taiwan's Ku Yong-yan, who scored 87.33. Nagahara's compatriot Gunjo Shiji took bronze on 86.03.

In swimming, Japan's Shin Ohashi won bronze in the men's 50-meter breaststroke for his third medal after winning golds in the 100 and 200.

The 17-year-old set a 200 world record of 2 minutes, 4.83 seconds on Thursday.

--IANS

bsk/