September 25, 2026 7:46 PM हिंदी

Michael Douglas says he had never fallen in love on movie screen until he saw his wife Catherine

Michael Douglas says he had never fallen in love on movie screen until he saw his wife Catherine

Los Angeles, Sep 25 (IANS) Hollywood actor Michael Douglas has shared a heartwarming message for his wife Catherine Zeta-Jones on their shared birthday. On Friday, the veteran actor took to his Instagram, and shared a picture of himself with his wife.

He also penned a long note in the caption, as he heaped praise on his wife. She wrote, “I had never fallen in love on a movie screen before. Until I saw Catherine. She was magic, in a way that went beyond beauty”.

He further mentioned, “And I was certain, as much as I had ever been about anything, that she was the one. It’s the kind of moment that only comes around once in your life, if you’re lucky. The one time that you know, without any doubt in your mind, that you’re meant to be with someone. Happy Birthday Catherine! I love you always and forever. @catherinezetajones An excerpt from my memoir, ‘One Helluva Ride’”.

Catherine took to the comments section, and wrote, “Thank you darling. Thank you. Happy Birthday to you too, my love”.

Michael and Catherine married in 2000 and share kids Dylan, 24, and Carys, 21. The couple met during Deauville American Film Festival in France in August 1998, after being introduced by Danny DeVito. They became engaged on December 31, 1999, and married at the Plaza Hotel in New York City on November 18, 2000 after Douglas's divorce was finalised.

The high-profile ceremony, which cost an estimated $2 million. Michael Douglas was earlier married to Diandra Luker, twelve years his junior and the daughter of an Austrian diplomat. They had one son, Cameron, born in 1978. In 1995, Diandra filed for divorce and was awarded $45 million as part of the divorce settlement.

--IANS

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