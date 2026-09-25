Global South's voice will continue to matter amidst geopolitical fragmentation, conflicts: EAM Jaishankar

New York, Sep 25 (IANS) External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar said on Friday that the voice of the Global South will continue to matter amidst geopolitical fragmentation, conflicts, climate change, economic uncertainty and technological disruption.

EAM Jaishankar made the remarks while participating in the discussion on ‘Ruptures and Ramparts: Building Bridges for a Changing World’. Jamaica's Foreign Minister Kamina J Smith, Ghana's Foreign Minister Sam Okudzeto Ablakwa, Suriname's Foreign Minister Melvin Bouva and EastWest Center President Celeste Connors also participated in the discussion.

"We agreed that the UN remains indispensable, while recognising the need for reform to reflect the aspirations and realities of the Global South. The voice of the Global South will continue to matter amidst geopolitical fragmentation, conflicts, climate change, economic uncertainty and technological disruption. The world will not be defined by binary choices. Countries will continue to make their choices based on interests, values and trust. Grateful to Samir Saran and the ORF America Team for convening this timely conversation," EAM Jaishankar wrote on X after the meeting.

EAM Jaishankar is currently leading the Indian delegation at the 81st Session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York.

On Thursday, he met Foreign Ministers Ronald Lamola of South Africa and Mauro Vieira of Brazil who jointly condemned the Pahalgam terrorist attack last year and reaffirmed their commitment to zero tolerance for terrorism.

The ministers of the three countries that form the IBSA Dialogue Forum met in New York on Thursday. In the joint statement, they called for a comprehensive United Nations Security Council (UNSC) reform to make it more democratic, representative, legitimate and reflective of contemporary realities.

They also said that the global economic governance system should have more effective, equitable and representative participation of developing and emerging economies.

“Participated in the IBSA Foreign Ministers’ Meeting today with FM Ronald Lamola of South Africa and FM Mauro Vieira of Brazil. UNGA 81," EAM Jaishankar posted on X.

“Our Joint Media Statement underscored: Commitment to the UN Charter, international law and a stronger multilateral system. Support for comprehensive UNSC reform to make it more democratic, representative, legitimate and reflective of contemporary realities. Concern over the spillover of conflicts on the Global South, particularly through energy and food insecurity, inflation and fiscal pressures. Strong condemnation of the Pahalgam terror attack and reaffirmation of zero tolerance for terrorism," he added.

The joint statement also underscored full commitment to empowering women and girls and removing social and economic barriers.

The democratic countries from the three continents of the Global South are among the major emerging economies with several common interests.

They stressed the need to protect balanced, fair and mutually beneficial trade for equitable growth, inclusive development and greater resilience, according to EAM Jaishankar.

The ministers emphasised the urgency of fighting climate change, which was leading to increasingly frequent and intense disasters and shocks that threaten sustainable development.

They expressed support for tripling renewable energy capacity in the Global South, doubling the global average rate of energy-efficiency improvements, and expanding sustainable fuels including biofuels, biogases and low-emission hydrogen.

They paid particular attention to the fast-changing world of technology, making a commitment to universal, meaningful connectivity and greater deployment of digital infrastructure.

They also recognised the immense potential of artificial intelligence to drive economic growth and sustainable development.

--IANS

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