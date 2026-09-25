Arjun Das says his ‘#Love’ character is stubborn about chemistry

Mumbai, Sep 25 (IANS) Actor Arjun Das, who predominantly works in Tamil cinema, has said that his character of Matthew in the upcoming series ‘#Love’ is stubborn about chemistry.

The series follows Meet Tara and Matthew, two single, rival dating-app founders, played by Aishwarya Lekshmi and Arjun Das, who've built entire businesses helping others find their happily-ever-afters while their own love lives stay unsolved and mildly ironic.

Talking about his part, Arjun Das added, “What drew me to Matthew was how stubborn he is about chemistry. He's a hopeless romantic hiding behind a chill guy exterior, and he's convinced compatibility is just a fancy word people use when they're scared to take a real chance. It was such a fun character to sink into, especially opposite Aishwarya, who brought so much wit and warmth to Tara”.

He further mentioned, “Working with her made a strong case for compatibility, too! This story is unlike anything I've done before, and having Balaji's instincts as a director alongside Soundarya's vision for the show, and Netflix backing it, really shaped that. They knew exactly when to let a scene breathe and when to bring in the lighter moments”.

The series is a fresh take on connection in a digital world, tackling friendship, family, ambition, and the eternal chaos of figuring yourself out.

Aishwarya Lekshmi said, “Tara felt closest to the women I know and admire in real life. Playing her was such a joy, she is emotionally layered, ambitious and hardworking; she struggles, she falls, and yet she keeps building, all while trying to make sense of her own love life. She has built her entire career on the belief that love can be figured out, and then life throws her the one variable she simply cannot control”.

“That hit a little too close to home. Working beside Arjun came so easily, and the chemistry flowed naturally between us from day one. And getting to do all this under Balaji’s direction, with Soundarya’s vision guiding it, made the whole experience feel like it was in the safest hands possible. I’m so excited for audiences worldwide to see this story, it's yours, it’s mine, it’s today's #Love story”, she added.

The series is produced by Soundarya Rajinikanth and directed by Balaji Mohan. It is written by Nirmal Williams, with Sharada Subramanian and Shweta Chakravarty as co-writers, and produced by May6 Entertainment Factory.

The series is set to drop on October 2 on Netflix.

--IANS

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