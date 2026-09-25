September 25, 2026 10:00 PM हिंदी

India bats for stable maritime zones, continuity of statehood for island and coastal States

India bats for stable maritime zones, continuity of statehood for island and coastal States

New York, Sep 25 (IANS) Secretary (West) in the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), Sibi George, on Friday welcomed the adoption of the United Nations Declaration on Sea Level Rise and highlighted India’s efforts on coastal resilience, mangrove conservation and disaster-resilient infrastructure.

The senior diplomat made these statements while delivering India's national statement at the 'High-Level Plenary Meeting on Addressing the Existential Threats Posed by Sea Level Rise' at the 81st session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA). He underscored the importance of the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS), stable maritime zones and continuity of statehood for island and coastal States.

"Secretary (West) Sibi George delivered India’s statement at the High-Level Plenary Meeting on Addressing the Existential Threats Posed by Sea Level Rise at the 81st UN General Assembly," the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) posted on X.

"He welcomed the adoption of the UN Declaration on Sea Level Rise and highlighted India’s efforts on coastal resilience, mangrove conservation and disaster-resilient infrastructure. He reaffirmed the importance of equity and CBDR-RC, and underscored the significance of UNCLOS, stable maritime zones and continuity of statehood for island and coastal States," the statement added.

On Thursday, Sibi George participated in the Peacebuilding Commission Ministerial meeting on the 'National Ownership in Practice: Strengthening Inclusive State Institutions through International Peacebuilding Support' during the 81st session of the UNGA and reaffirmed the centrality of ownership in peacebuilding.

"He reaffirmed the centrality of national ownership in peacebuilding and shared India's perspectives on nation-building, focusing on decentralisation of power, human-centric digital public infrastructure, and inclusive development with a focus on women and youth participation in the nation-building process," the MEA stated on X.

"India has extended tens of billions in grants, concessional credit, and capacity-building, including through the India-UN Development Partnership Fund, with priority for LDCs and SIDS countries," it added.

George also participated in the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) Ministerial meeting on the sidelines of the 81st session of the UNGA in New York.

"Participation of Sibi George, Secretary (West) at the UNRWA Ministerial meeting on UNGA 81 sidelines exemplifies India’s longstanding commitment to the Palestinian people. India’s ongoing partnership with UNRWA is also a reflection of the continuing efforts to making tangible and lasting impact on the daily lives of Palestinian people," the MEA posted on X.

--IANS

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