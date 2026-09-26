Asian Games: Indian men’s hockey team reaches semis with 2-0 win over Japan

Kakamigahara, Sep 26 (IANS) Defending Champions India men punched their ticket to the semifinals with a hard-fought 2-0 win over the hosts to register their fourth consecutive victory in Pool A in the Asian Games 2026 on a rainy Saturday in Kakamigahara, Japan.

In a match played under persistent rain at the Kawasaki Juko Hockey Stadium, Japan made India fight every inch. However, goals by Abhishek and captain Harmanpreet Singh were enough to take the title-holders through to the last-four stage of the competition, with a pool match against Bangladesh left to play on September 28.

The match against Japan was a landmark moment for Indian defender Sanjay, who played his 100th senior international match.

The match began at a brisk pace, with both teams looking to attack. India came close in the third minute when an aerial pass found Abhishek at the top of the circle. Still, the move was stopped after the ball was deemed dangerous with the Indian striker in a one-on-one situation against Japanese goalkeeper Takashi Yoshikawa.

Two minutes later, Manpreet Singh earned India a penalty corner, but Harmanpreet's flick struck an Indian player—another penalty corner followed in the sixth minute after a Japanese foot in the circle. Harmanpreet's effort hit the rusher's foot and, from the re-award, the Japanese defender on the post made a fine save.

Japan responded with sharp counter-attacks. In the seventh minute, they created a double chance, with Seren Tanaka getting another attempt after an initial effort was mis-hit, but Indian goalkeeper Suraj Karkera stood firm. India continued to press, with Manpreet setting up Dilpreet Singh in the ninth minute, although his attempt to score lacked the required power.

Japan thought they had taken the lead in the 10th minute, but the goal was ruled out because an Indian foot had been involved before the ball entered the goal. On the other end, India continued to create opportunities, with Shilanand Lakra making a superb run through the centre before finding Abhishek, whose attempt to set up Sukhjeet Singh was intercepted.

India finally broke the deadlock in the 15th minute. Japan's defence allowed Abhishek too much time at the top of the circle, and the forward made no mistake, pushing the ball past the goalkeeper to give India a 1-0 lead at the end of the first quarter.

Japan continued to threaten after the restart, earning a penalty corner in the 17th minute, but Ryoma Ooka's powerful effort was deflected away by an Indian stick. India came close to doubling their lead when Jarmanpreet Singh, Rajinder Singh and Sukhjeet combined, but Rajinder's pass harmlessly went across the face of the goal. At the other end, Mohith HS produced an excellent save to keep Japan from finding an equaliser.

India earned another penalty corner in the 21st minute, but Jugraj Singh's grounded effort lacked sting, and Japan cleared. The hosts then tightened their defensive structure, making it difficult for India to find another opening before half-time. India went into the break with a slender 1-0 advantage.

Japan continued to defend deep in the third quarter, relying on quick counters. In the 36th minute, the hosts earned a penalty corner after a well-constructed move into the Indian circle. Shota Yamada's initial attempt went wide, but Japan successfully challenged the decision through a video referral for an Indian foot. The resulting penalty corner was brilliantly blocked by Karkera.

India eventually found the much-needed cushion in the 40th minute. From their sixth penalty corner, Harmanpreet unleashed a rocket-speed flick into the left corner of the Japanese goal, giving the goalkeeper no chance and putting India 2-0 ahead.

India earned another penalty corner in the 43rd minute, with Harmanpreet denied by the goalkeeper. The captain spotted a possible foot and called for a referral, which resulted in another penalty corner. Harmanpreet went aerial this time, but the flick sailed wide.

Japan continued to fight hard in the final quarter, while India remained composed. Jugraj's penalty-corner attempt in the 46th minute was powerful but straight at the goalkeeper. India earned three more opportunities with penalty corners in quick succession between the 54th and 55th minutes but could not convert them.

Japan had one final chance in the 58th minute when Manabu Yamashita found space following a poor stop at the top of the circle, but his shot travelled across the face of goal.

India held on comfortably in the closing minutes to complete a 2-0 victory, with the defending champions showing composure in a tightly contested encounter against the hosts.

--IANS

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