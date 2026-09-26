September 26, 2026 7:08 PM हिंदी

China's growing presence in Indian Ocean and Pacific reflects wider strategic ambitions: Report

China's growing presence in Indian Ocean and Pacific reflects wider strategic ambitions: Report (File image)

Kampala, Sep 26 (IANS) China’s growing footprint across Indian Ocean island states reflects a blend of economic investment, diplomatic outreach and strategic engagement. Infrastructure projects have opened the door to greater economic influence, while closer political ties have strengthened Beijing’s regional reach, a report has stated.

“As the United States began reopening its Embassy in Seychelles in 2023, the decision was read by many as part of a wider effort to respond to China’s growing influence across small island states. Washington had closed its Embassy in the country in 1996, and the intervening years had seen China establish a substantial presence through schools, hospitals, housing and public infrastructure,” a report in Uganda-based media outlet PML Daily mentioned.

The importance of Seychelles cannot be measured by the size of its population or economy alone. Its strategic position in the western Indian Ocean, combined with its maritime territory and location along key routes linking Africa–Middle East–Asia, makes the island nation relevant far beyond its domestic market, the report highlighted.

“China’s growing engagement with the island nation is therefore part of a wider effort to develop economic and political relationships across the Indian Ocean, where infrastructure, trade and maritime security are becoming increasingly connected,” it noted.

The report highlighted the Pacific as another arena where China has leveraged economic and diplomatic ties to broaden its influence, persuading several island nations to sever diplomatic recognition of Taiwan.

“In 2019, Solomon Islands and Kiribati severed diplomatic relations with Taiwan and established ties with China. Nauru followed in January 2024. These decisions reduced Taiwan’s formal diplomatic presence in the Pacific and demonstrated the importance of island states in the competition between Beijing and Taipei,” it stated.

According to the report, China has pursued a strategy that combines diplomatic pressure with economic assistance, infrastructure projects and development partnerships. It noted that the Centre for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS) has identified Beijing’s rivalry with Taiwan as a key element of its engagement with Pacific Island nations.

“The Pacific experience is relevant to the Indian Ocean because it illustrates a broader diplomatic method. Beijing’s economic partnerships can strengthen its relationships with small island states, while the resulting political ties may support China’s wider strategic interests. The circumstances in the Pacific and Indian Ocean are different, but the relationship between development assistance and diplomatic influence is worth examining in both regions,” the report added.

--IANS

scor/as

LATEST NEWS

Asian Games: ‘Brought churma from home, got paratha here too,’ says Jaideep after kabaddi gold

Asian Games: ‘Brought churma from home, got paratha here too,’ says Jaideep after kabaddi gold

CEC Gyanesh Kumar, ECs Sandhu-Joshi meet; Form 6, SIR decisions clarified

CEC Gyanesh Kumar, ECs Sandhu-Joshi meet; Form 6, SIR decisions clarified (Lead)

Ranbir Kapoor lifts Shiv Dhanush at Ramayana event

Ranbir Kapoor lifts Shiv Dhanush at Ramayana event

Experience of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli invaluable to youngsters for ODI World Cup preparations, says Indian team's batting coach Sitanshu Kotak on the eve of the first ODI against the West Indies in Thiruvananthapura. Photo credit: IANS

Experience of Rohit, Virat invaluable to youngsters for ODI World Cup prep, says Kotak

Pakistan's growing contradiction in Israel policy draws scrutiny: Report (File image)

Pakistan's growing contradiction in Israel policy draws scrutiny: Report

Tajinderpal Singh Toor’s title defense ends with silver in shot put in the Asian Games 2026 at the Nagoya City Mizuho Park Athletic Stadium in Nagoya, Japan, on Saturday. Photo credit: IANS

Asian Games: Tajinderpal Singh Toor’s title defence ends with silver in shot put

From heartbreak to gold: Shafali Verma’s journey of finding her way back

From heartbreak to gold: Shafali Verma’s journey of finding her way back

JSW One Platforms' promoters face 340 tax matters and 3 criminal proceedings, shows DRHP

JSW One Platforms' promoters face 340 tax matters and 3 criminal proceedings, shows DRHP

Raghav Juyal tells Nani: You’ve never made me feel small for being confused or emotional (Photo: Raghav Juyal/Instagram)

Raghav Juyal tells Nani: You’ve never made me feel small for being confused or emotional

Gill good to play first ODI against West Indies despite elbow blow, confirms Kotak

Gill good to play first ODI against West Indies despite elbow blow, confirms Kotak