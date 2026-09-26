Vicky Kaushal calls working in 'Love & War' with Sanjay Leela Bhansali 'a tick off the bucket list'

Mumbai, Sep 26 (IANS) Actor Vicky Kaushal called working in 'Love & War' with Sanjay Leela Bhansali 'a tick off the bucket list'.

On Saturday, the makers unveiled Vicky's primary look from the much-anticipated drama on social media.

The team unveiled two posters of his character on the same day, showing contrasting sides of the personality.

In the first poster, Vicky flaunts his fierce avatar as he can be seen lighting a cigarette and sporting an intense gaze.

The makers shared the caption, "Nazre milengi, lekin hatengi nahin! Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Love & War on 21st January 2027 (red heart emoji) See you at the movies!"

However, the second poster introduces us to his softer side. Vicky is seen sitting in the middle of a pool of water, holding flowers in his hands.

Dropping the poster on social media, the makers wrote, "Directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali- Truly a tick off the bucket list for me! (red heart emoji) Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Love & War on 21st January 2027."

On September 24, the first poster of Ranbir Kapoor from 'Love & War' was shared by the makers.

The poster showed Ranbir in a rugged avatar, with a blood-stained sleeve and a bullet mark on his shirt.

“Woh rutba, woh raub, woh junoon!Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love & War on 21st January 2027 See you at the movies! #LoveAndWar @saregama_official #RanbirKapoor @vickykaushal09 @aliaabhatt," read the caption.

In her first look poster unveiled on Friday, Alia Bhatt was seen embracing a cabaret avatar in the forthcoming love triangle.

She looked extremely glamorous in a wine-red sequinned outfit comprising a cropped blouse and flowing skirt along with a bunch of feathers.

Sharing the poster, the production house wrote, “Aag bhi, dilon ki jaan bhi! Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Love & War on 21st January 2027 See you at the movies!”

'Love & War' is expected to reach the cinema halls on 21st January 2027.

--IANS

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