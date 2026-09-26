September 26, 2026 5:16 PM हिंदी

Badshah shares glimpse of his ‘first ever doggo friend’ Laddu

Badshah shares glimpse of his ‘first ever doggo friend’ Laddu

Mumbai, Sep 26 (IANS) Rapper-singer Badshah recently introduced his fans to his “first ever doggo friend” Laddu.

Sharing an adorable glimpse of their meeting on social media, Badshah shared a picture where he is seen sitting on a chair while the furry Laddu stands in front of him.

Badshah captioned the post simply, “My first ever doggo friend - Laddu.”

The rapper, whose real name is Aditya Prateek Singh, has established himself as one of the prominent names in India's contemporary hip-hop and commercial music scene.

He began his musical journey with the hip-hop collective Mafia Mundeer before embarking on a successful solo career. His breakthrough came with tracks such as Saturday Saturday, followed by a string of popular songs.

Badshah's Bollywood career includes Abhi Toh Party Shuru Hui Hai from Khoobsurat, Kar Gayi Chull from Kapoor & Sons, Kala Chashma from Baar Baar Dekho, The Breakup Song from Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, Garmi from Street Dancer 3D and Naina from Crew.

His independent music has also produced many popular tracks, including DJ Waley Babu, Mercy, Paagal, Genda Phool, Paani Paani, Jugnu and She Move It Like. DJ Waley Babu, featuring Aastha Gill, became one of his defining songs after its release in 2015.

Badshah's personal life has also remained a subject of public interest.

In March 2026, Badshah married Punjabi actor Isha Rikhi in an intimate ceremony. Isha publicly confirmed the marriage in June after months of speculation surrounding their relationship.

However, the marriage was short-lived. On August 31, Badshah and Isha announced that they had mutually decided to part ways and move forward on separate paths, requesting privacy and asking people not to speculate about their relationship.

Isha has since entered Bigg Boss 20, where she has also spoken about experiences from a past relationship.

--IANS

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Badshah shares glimpse of his ‘first ever doggo friend’ Laddu

Badshah shares glimpse of his ‘first ever doggo friend’ Laddu