Amitabh Bachchan reveals his favourite from Jaya Bachchan’s family

Mumbai, Sep 26 (IANS) Megastar Amitabh Bachchan found himself on the other side of the questioning on Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 18 when contestant Aheli turned the tables on the veteran host and playfully quizzed him about his life as Bengal’s son-in-law.

Aheli began the light-hearted exchange by reminding Bachchan of his connection to West Bengal through his marriage to actress Jaya Bachchan, whose family is from Bengal.

“Aap Bengal ke jamai ho, isliye main aapse kuch sawal jawab karne wali hoon.”

(You are Bengal’s son-in-law, so I’m going to ask you a few questions.)

She then asked the actor a rather personal question about his in-laws, asking him to choose between his father-in-law and mother-in-law.

“Aap... aapke shoshur aur aapki shashuri mein... kaun zyada bahut pasand?”

(Between your father-in-law and mother-in-law, who do you like more?)

Without taking much time to answer, Bachchan simply replied, “Sasumaa.”

(My mother-in-law.)

Aheli then continued her playful interrogation, asking Bachchan what he misses the most about his in-laws’ home.

“Sasural ke baare mein kya zyada miss karte ho?”

(What do you miss most about your in-laws’ home?)

Bachchan responded with his trademark wit, turning the question around.

“Jo sasural jaaye woh miss kare, hum kyu miss kare?”

(The person who goes to their in-laws’ home should miss it — why should I?)

The answer brought Jaya Bachchan’s family into the playful conversation. Jaya, whom Amitabh married in 1973, is the daughter of writer and journalist Taroon Kumar Bhaduri and Indira Bhaduri. The couple have two children, Abhishek Bachchan and Shweta Bachchan Nanda.

Earlier, Amitabh had spoken about his simple wedding with Jaya Bachchan five decades ago. He highlighted how he was not in favour of any fancy and loud wedding.

–IANS

rd/