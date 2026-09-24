Asian Games: India women storm into Kabaddi SF unbeaten after 50-25 win over Japan

Aichi, Sep 24 (IANS) The Indian women’s Kabaddi team completed an unbeaten Group A campaign at the 2026 Asian Games in Aichi-Nagoya with a commanding 50-25 victory over Japan on Thursday. The defending champions, who already sealed their spot in the semi final, produced a strong all-round performance to finish the group stage with three wins from three.

Captain Pushpa Rana led from the front as India made a blistering start, taking a 32-13 lead into the break. The Indian side collected 23 out points and five bonus points while executing two All Outs in the opening half to establish a 19-point advantage.

Japan showed greater resistance after the restart and managed 12 points in the second half, including eight outs, two bonus points and a Super Tackle. India, however, remained in control, adding 18 points through 14 outs, two bonus points and an All Out to seal a comfortable victory.

The hosts made a brighter start to the second half, with Yuri opening the scoring before Japan added three more points in quick succession. India soon regained their rhythm, using effective raids and defensive tackles to keep the hosts at bay.

India’s third All Out further stretched their advantage, while Japan managed a bonus point with their final raid before the defending champions closed out the contest.

India had begun their campaign with a 42-21 win over Bangladesh before overcoming Iran 37-23 in their second Group A match.

Earlier on Thursday, the Indian men’s team also maintained its unbeaten record by defeating Chinese Taipei 37-21 in its final Group A fixture at the same venue.

India had already secured a semi-final berth after beating Bangladesh on Wednesday, a result that also guaranteed the team a medal. The men’s side finished top of Group A and will play their semi-final on September 25.

Against Chinese Taipei, India collected three bonus points and six All-Out points, while their opponents registered nine bonus points and two Super Tackles.

–IANS

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