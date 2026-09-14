September 14, 2026 11:58 PM हिंदी

Asian Games: China stay unbeaten in basketball competition as quarterfinalists confirmed

China stay unbeaten in basketball competitions of the Asian Games 2026 as quarterfinalists confirmed for Aichi-Nagoya Games. Photo credit: @AsianGames2026/X

Nagoya (Japan), Sep 14 (IANS) China completed a perfect group-stage campaign in the 2026 Asian Games men's basketball tournament with a 105-61 rout of defending champion the Philippines on Monday, as the quarterfinal lineup was confirmed.

China seized control from the opening tip, using quick ball movement and fast breaks to build a 36-16 lead after the first quarter.

The gap continued to grow in the second period as China outscored the Philippines 30-14 to take a commanding 66-30 advantage into halftime, reports Xinhua.

The Philippines slowed China's offense in the third quarter but never threatened a comeback as China cruised to their third win in as many games.

Wang Junjie led all scorers with 20 points and grabbed 14 rebounds. Liao Sanning added 14 points, and Hu Mingxuan scored 13, while seven China players finished in double figures. Cui Yongxi also posted a double-double with 10 points and 12 rebounds.

The victory came three years after China suffered a 76-77 semifinal defeat to the Philippines at the 2022 Asian Games, although China head coach Guo Shiqiang had played down talk of revenge before Monday's game.

"We prepare seriously for every opponent and respect every opponent," Guo said. "For us, this is simply another group game. We will be fully prepared and go all out."

Earlier on Monday, Bahrain defeated Kazakhstan 101-78 to finish second in Group C with a 2-1 record.

The Philippines finished with one win and two losses and failed to advance as one of the two best third-placed teams, bringing their Asian Games title defense to an early end.

The quarterfinals will be played at Aichi International Arena on September 16. China face Saudi Arabia, South Korea take on Jordan, Iran meet Bahrain, and host Japan play Chinese Taipei in the last eight stage.

--IANS

bsk/

LATEST NEWS

Ram Temple Trust clarifies: ‘Selection of CEO through transparent process’

Ram Temple Trust clarifies: ‘Selection of CEO through transparent process’

Consul General LA meets Bangalore swimming team, SwimLife Orcas, after its historic Catalina Channel double crossing. Photo credit: SwimLife Orcas

Consul General LA meets Bangalore swimming team after historic Catalina Channel double crossing

UPI payments up to Rs 2,000 to remain free of bank charges: Govt

UPI payments up to Rs 2,000 to remain free of bank charges: Govt

Vance questions AI firms’ push for regulation (File Image)

Vance questions AI firms’ push for regulation

China stay unbeaten in basketball competitions of the Asian Games 2026 as quarterfinalists confirmed for Aichi-Nagoya Games. Photo credit: @AsianGames2026/X

Asian Games: China stay unbeaten in basketball competition as quarterfinalists confirmed

PM Modi offers prayers at Piyush Goyal’s residence on Ganesh Chaturthi

PM Modi offers prayers at Piyush Goyal’s residence on Ganesh Chaturthi

Asian Games medallist Anush Agarwalla selection process after 2026 snub.

Asian Games medallist Anush Agarwalla flays selection process after 2026 snub

US Senate unveils final cryptocurrency bill (Representational Image)

US Senate unveils final cryptocurrency bill

US Congress races against election clock (File Image)

US Congress races against election clock

Israel will continue to destroy terrorist infrastructure in security zone in Lebanon: Netanyahu (File Image)

Israel will continue to destroy terrorist infrastructure in security zone in Lebanon: Netanyahu