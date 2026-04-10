April 10, 2026 4:52 PM हिंदी

Asian Boxing C'ships: Vishvanath strikes gold as India conclude campaign with 16 medals

Asian Boxing C'ships: Vishvanath strikes gold as India conclude campaign with 16 medals (Credit: BFI)

Ulaanbaatar, April 10 (IANS) India capped off a memorable campaign at the Asian Boxing Championships 2026 with Vishvanath Suresh clinching gold in the men’s 50kg category, defeating Japan’s Daichi Iwai by a dominant 5:0 margin in the final.

Sachin (60kg) added to the tally with a hard-fought silver medal, rounding off a strong showing for the men’s contingent. India finished second on the table with five golds, one fewer than Kazakhstan, but claimed the most medals overall, 16.

The performance was headlined by a historic outing from the Indian women’s team, who topped the medal charts with 10 medals, including four gold, two silver, and four bronze, marking one of their finest showings at the continental level.

Vishvanath’s gold marks a significant milestone in his rapid rise through the ranks. Having emerged through the national circuit with consistent performances, he has quickly established himself on the international stage.

His campaign in Ulaanbaatar was particularly impressive, highlighted by his victory over a world number one en route to the final, underlining his temperament and ability to deliver against top opposition.

Speaking on the team’s performance, Boxing Federation of India President Ajay Singh said, “This has been a remarkable campaign for Indian boxing and for our women who have topped the medal charts with four gold medals. Our men's team was impressive again, especially young Vishva with his gold, whose performance shows the strength of our pipeline.

"What stands out is the depth of talent coming through—despite changes from the previous World Championships, this team has shown tremendous character and promise while claiming titles against some of the continent's toughest fighers. We are seeing a new wave of upcoming talent and multiple medal contenders stepping up on the big stage, which bodes extremely well for the future of Indian boxing.”

Among the standout performers in women's team, Minakshi (48kg), Preeti (54kg), Priya (60kg), and Arundhati (70kg) delivered gold medal-winning performances, showcasing dominance across categories.

The team also saw strong contributions from Jaismine (57kg) and Alfiyan Pathan (80+kg), who secured silver medals, alongside four bronze medallists, underlining India’s consistency across the draw.

--IANS

bc/

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