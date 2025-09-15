Asia Cup: Suryakumar dedicates seven-wicket win over Pakistan to armed forces

Dubai, Sep 15 (IANS) India captain Suryakumar Yadav dedicated his side’s commanding seven-wicket win over Pakistan in the 2025 Men’s T20 Asia Cup at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium here on Sunday to the armed forces back home.

Sunday’s game in Dubai is also the first meeting in international cricket between India and Pakistan after heightened diplomatic tensions earlier this year. The game comes in the aftermath of a deadly terrorist attack in Pahalgam that claimed 26 lives, prompting India to launch Operation Sindoor targeting terror infrastructure across the border and in Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

As per a notification from the Union Sports Ministry, India can play Pakistan in "international and multilateral events", but can't engage in "bilateral sports events in each other's country".

The tensions around the clash were visible when Suryakumar and Pakistan captain Salman Agha didn’t shake hands at toss time. After India chased down 128, Suryakumar and Shivam Dube (10 not out) walked off briskly, with no handshakes exchanged between players once again or the support staff.

“Perfect occasion, taking the time out. We stand by the victims of the families of the Pahalgam terror attack. We express our solidarity. Want to dedicate the win to all our armed forces who showed a lot of bravery. Hope they continue to inspire us all and we give them more reasons on the ground whenever we get an opportunity to put a smile on their face,” Suryakumar said in an impromptu message at the post-match presentation ceremony.

Interestingly, no post-game interview of Agha was taken in the presentation ceremony. Asked if preparation for this game was different compared to others, Suryakumar said, “For the whole team, we think it's just another game. We prepare the same for all the opposition."

"That's what happened a few months back. The team that won the CT set the tone. I'm always a fan of spinners because they control the game in the middle."

India chased down Pakistan’s 127/9 with 25 balls to spare, led by Suryakumar’s unbeaten 47 on his 35th birthday. "Great feeling and a perfect return gift to India. Human tendency that keeps running in your mind when you think about it (his earlier line about the win being a return gift). You definitely want to win it, and when you win it, you have it ready. One box that I always wanted to tick - stay there and bat till the end.”

Kuldeep Yadav, who was named Player of the Match for his figures of 3-18, said that sticking to simple plans worked well. “Just execute the plans. Just see who is batting and react accordingly. I had my plans and executed them.”

“First ball is always a wicket-taking ball, just have to go with that mindset and execute that wicket-taking ball. Batter may be set, but he's facing me for the first time. I still feel that I really need to work on my bowling. Sometimes I feel I use too many variations.”

