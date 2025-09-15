Asia Cup: Kuldeep on Pakistan masterclass, says ‘First ball is always a wicket ball’

New Delhi, Sep 15 (IANS) Top spinner Kuldeep Yadav delivered a game-changing spell in India’s seven-wicket win over Pakistan in the 2025 Men's T20 Asia Cup, finishing with figures of 3-18. Speaking after the match, the left-arm wrist-spinner said the secret to his dominance was nothing extraordinary — just sticking to the basics.

“Nothing much, to be honest. I just try to keep things simple and execute the plans I have. I focus on who’s batting at the crease, what their strengths are, and how they like to play. Then I react accordingly. I had my plans today and just stuck to them,” Kuldeep said at the post-match presentation.

The spinner explained that his aggressive mindset from the very first ball often gives him the edge.

“The first ball is always a wicket-taking ball in my mind. You need to have that mindset — that you can get a wicket straight away. Whether the batter is new to the crease or already set, it’s usually the first time they’re facing me in the game, and that gives me a good chance to get on top.”

Despite his strong performance, Kuldeep admitted he is still working on refining his craft. “I still feel there’s a lot of improvement needed in my bowling. Sometimes I try too many variations, and I’m learning to manage that better. It’s a process — learning day by day, game by game.”

Kuldeep’s spell broke the back of Pakistan’s batting lineup, restricting them to 127/9 in 20 overs and setting up India’s successful chase. His disciplined approach and sharp variations once again highlighted why he remains one of India’s key weapons in the middle overs. Kuldeep had done well in the first match of the Asia Cup, too.

Earlier, India’s spin-heavy strategy proved decisive for the second game running. Left-arm wrist-spinner Kuldeep Yadav led the charge with figures of 3-18, while Axar Patel chipped in with 2-18. Varun Chakaravarthy had figures of 1-24, as the trio operated with remarkable control on a sluggish Dubai pitch to restrict Pakistan to 127/9.

—IANS

bsk/