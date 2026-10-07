Ashutosh Rana wishes wife Renuka Shahane with heartfelt birthday note

Mumbai, October 7 (IANS) Actor Ashutosh Rana showered love on his wife and actress Renuka Shahane as he shared a special birthday wish for her.

Addressing her as “Uma” and praying for her health, happiness and long life, he shared a glimpse from Renuka's latest project.

Ashutosh wrote in Hindi which further translated in English, reads as, “Heartfelt birthday wishes, dear Uma. With the blessings of the revered Gurudev Bhagwan, may you always remain healthy, cheerful, happy and successful, and may you live a long life.”

Ashutosh also thanked Suhail Tatari for directing the series with Renuka, writing, “Thank you so much dear Suhail Tatari bhaiya for directing this wonderful series with respected Renuka for Panchatantra. Respected regards.”

The post features Renuka in a traditional look, wearing a nose ring, jewellery and a bindi as she appears to be part of a promo for Panchatantra.

For the uninitiated, Renuka Shahane is among the most loved actresses of the 1990s and continues to be remembered for her portrayal of Pooja in Sooraj Barjatya's cult classic Hum Aapke Hain Koun..!.

She played Pooja, the elder sister of Madhuri Dixit's Nisha and wife of Mohnish Bahl's Rajesh, making her Salman Khan's Prem's sister-in-law in the film.

Her character and the song ‘Lo Chali Main’ remain particularly popular among fans.

Renuka, however, had already established herself on television through the popular show Surabhi, which she hosted alongside Siddharth Kak.

Over the years, she went on to work across television and films and also established herself as a filmmaker.

She directed the Marathi film Rita and later helmed the Hindi film Tribhanga, starring Kajol, Tanvi Azmi and Mithila Palkar.

Talking about Renuka Shahane's love story with Ashutosh Rana, the two reportedly first met at a preview of Hansal Mehta's film Jayate in the late 1990s.

Their friendship gradually developed into a relationship, with Ashutosh recalling that he was initially hesitant to propose because he feared losing their friendship.

He eventually expressed his feelings through a poem, after which Renuka told him that she believed she was in love with him too.

The couple dated for around three years before getting married in 2001. Ashutosh has also revealed that his father played an important role in convincing him to take the relationship towards marriage.

Interestingly, Renuka has spoken openly about the fact that her marriage to Ashutosh was her second marriage. She was previously married to Marathi theatre writer and director Vijay Kenkare, but the two eventually parted ways amicably.

The couple went on to build a family of their own and are parents to two sons, Shauryaman and Satyendra. They have now been married for more than two decades and celebrated their 25th wedding anniversary in 2026.

–IANS

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